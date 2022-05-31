ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leading charity urges Yemen’s warring sides to extend truce

By SAMY MAGDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — An international charity on Tuesday urged Yemen’s warring sides to extend a two-month truce, appealing to the parties in the conflict to work together to avoid “catastrophic hunger” in the war-wrecked country.

Oxfam said the U.N.-brokered cease-fire is essential for millions of Yemenis suffering from a lack of basic services and soaring prices of food and other goods. The charity’s Yemen director, Ferran Puig, said the truce has brought a “long overdue sense of hope that we can break the cycle of violence and suffering in Yemen.”

“The opportunity must be seized to extend the truce and push for a lasting peace if we are to avert the risk of millions of Yemenis being forced into acute hunger,” Puig said. The cease-fire , which went into effect on April 2, expires Wednesday night.

Later Tuesday, about three dozen aid groups working in Yemen joined Oxfam’s appeal, saying in a joint statement addressed to the warring sides that “the gift for a better life for the people of Yemen is in your hands.”

The truce has been the first nationwide cease-fire in the past six years of Yemen’s civil war, a conflict now in its eighth year. The fighting erupted in 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels descended from their northern enclave and took over the capital of Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power.

In recent weeks, the U.N. envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has intensified efforts to renew the truce. He tweeted Monday that an extension was “critical to solidify benefits delivered so far & provide space to move towards a political settlement.”

However, Grundberg’s efforts have been hobbled by the Houthis’ refusal to lift their ground blockade of the government-held city of Taiz, Yemen’s third largest.

The provisions of the truce included reopening the roads around Taiz, establishing two commercial flights a week between Sanaa and Jordan and Egypt, and also allowing 18 vessels carrying fuel into the port of Hodeida. Both Sanaa and Hodeida are controlled by the rebels.

Fighting, airstrikes and bombardment have subsided during the truce, which started in early April, and the rebels have ceased their cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the two pillars of the Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen’s war has killed over 150,000 people, including over 14,500 civilians. It has created now one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

The United Nations has warned that 19 million people out of Yemen’s population of 32 million would face hunger in 2022, including 160,000 likely to suffer from “famine-like conditions.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Yemen as it hit global food supplies and sent food prices soaring. Yemen imports 90% of its food, including over 42% of its wheat from Ukraine, Oxfam said.

americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role

BERLIN (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia’s attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country’s dpa news agency reported Thursday. Speaking at a trade union event late Wednesday, Merkel reportedly...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

UN: Taliban faces threat from Islamic State, new resistance

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al-Qaida as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the Islamic State extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, U.N. experts said in a new report.
WORLD
The Associated Press

North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired a salvo of eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion. South...
MILITARY
AFP

N. Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles: Seoul

North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast Sunday, South Korea's military said, a day after Seoul and Washington completed their first joint drills involving a US aircraft carrier in more than four years. They were the allies' first joint military drills since South Korea's hawkish new President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last month, and the first involving an aircraft carrier since November 2017.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Fighting rages in two key eastern Ukrainian cities

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Block-by-block fighting raged Friday in two key eastern Ukrainian cities Friday, the 100th day of Russia’s war, slowly grinding them to rubble. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said fierce battles continued in Sievierodonetsk, where about 13,000 remaining residents took shelter in basements to escape relentless Russian bombardment. Ukrainian forces reclaimed 20% of city terrain that had been taken by Russian troops, he added later.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

