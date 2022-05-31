ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug agents busy in Banks, Jackson, and Hall counties

By WSB TV
 4 days ago
Two men get federal drug charges after several busts (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

A drug task force made up of deputies from several Georgia counties, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Agency has taken a large amount of drugs off of the streets.

According to the Hall County sheriff’s office, they, along with deputies from Jackson and Banks counties, the GBI, GSP and the DEA, executed several search warrants in Hall and Jackson counties.

As a result of those busts, two Gainesville men are in jail on federal drug charges.

Deputies say that after executing search warrants at homes in Oakwood, Jefferson and Gainesville, they found 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 130 grams of crack cocaine, 100 grams of methamphetamine and 18 pounds of marijuana. The approximate street value of those drugs was $91,850.

Two vehicles, $205,000 in cash and two firearms were also seized during the search warrants. One of the firearms was stolen.

Dexter Cobb, 42, and Chester Willis II, 31, were arrested on federal arrest warrants charging them with distribution, possession with the intent of distribute and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

