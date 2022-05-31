Hesston repeats titles at Class 3A state track

Paul Arthur Friesen, age 98, died May 30, 2022 at the Schowalter Villa in Hesston, KS. He was born September 10, 1923 at Bethel Deaconess Hospital in Newton, KS; the 9th child and 5th son of Peter Abram Friesen and the first child of the union of Peter Abram Friesen and Florence Cooprider Friesen. He was preceded in death by his wife Wilma Wenger Friesen and by 4 half sisters, 4 half brothers, one sister, a son in law Stanley Roth, and daughters in law Jane Friesen and Kathleen Friesen. Survivors include his children; Kelvin Friesen (Karen) of Archbold, OH, Janice Roth West (Tom) of Wichita, KS, Eric (Wanda) of Cimarron, KS, Gregg (Joanna) of Newton, KS, Jon (Kristeen) of North Newton, KS, Jennifer LeFevre (Dennis) of Woodland Park, CO along with 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Kenneth Buhler Schmidt, 61, will be held on June 11th, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Bethel College Mennonite Church in North Newton, Kansas. He passed unexpectedly at his home in Salt Lake City, Jan. 24, 2022. Please bring your fondest memories of Ken to share with family and friends.“
Halstead-John K. “Jack” Ratzlaff, 86, died Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Halstead Health and Rehabilitation. He was born November 23, 1935 at Newton, KS to Arthur George and Lydia (Gunther) Ratzlaff. He graduated from Newton High School in 1954 and attended El Dorado Junior College where he played...
A Colorado resident is dead after a fatal vehicle bike collision northwest of Emporia Friday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred shortly after 5 pm at the intersection of Lyon County Road 190 and F. According to KHP, 61-year-old Gregory Bachman of Frisco, CO, was traveling northbound on Road F and entered the intersection.
How about we go to a garden store? Or, what if the garden store could come to you? Today we’ll meet an innovative young rural-preneur who has created a mobile system to bring vegetables, herbs, ornamentals and plant care information to the public. Renata Goossen is the founder of Renata’s Garden in her hometown of Potwin.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two teens killed Saturday at a Wichita graduation party had ties to Topeka. Wichita Police say Boisy D. Barefield, 17, of Wichita, died late Saturday night. Officials say Barefield was attending a graduation party at ‘The Banquet Hall’ in the 3100 block of...
Wichita is gaining a reputation for its delicious food scene, and for good reason. A cultural hub, you can eat around the world through Wichita’s variety of local and international cuisine. From upscale eateries to family restaurants, the food in Wichita is delicious. With approximately 400 restaurants, food trucks,...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced. Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations! Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include: Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree […]
A local foundation is granting $1,000 to Newton Public Library for a program that delivers books and audiobooks to the homes of senior citizens. The grant, from the Sher Klassen Neufeld Endowment Fund of North Newton Community Foundation, will be used for the library’s ENLITE protram, which delivers books and audiobooks to the homes of North Newton and Newton residents.
EMPORIA (KSNT)- High winds flipped a semi-trailer on the Kansas turnpike Monday night as high winds and hail moved through the area, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:50 p.m., just as the worst of the rain and winds moved into Lyon County, the sheriff’s office said emergency crews were dispatched to mile […]
In May 2021, the Wichita City Council created the city’s first-ever land bank — a city-owned and operated entity aimed at reducing blight and vacant properties. The land bank aims to acquire distressed properties or vacant lots and rehabilitate them.
WAMEGO (KSNT) – An abandoned puppy has a new home after being saved on the highway near Wamego on Saturday. Coleman Electric employees were traveling to Manhattan when they noticed a puppy in the back of a car hauler. Matt Mcmillan and Steve McLean worked to flag down the double-decker car hauler with help from […]
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average American moves 11.7 times in their lifetime…but the decision as to where to move has many factors. In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, the financial website WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities – including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state – across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Wamego in Pottawatomie County, authorities said. The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday just west of the intersection of Military Road and Bluebird Road, about two miles southwest of Wamego. The Kansas Highway Patrol...
Theodore James “Jim” Goering of North Newton, KS, passed away peacefully at home on April 13th, 2022 at Kidron Bethel Retirement Village, at the age of 86 years, 11 months, with several members of his loving family at his bedside. Jim was born to Peter J. and Frieda...
LINCOLN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Hyundai passenger vehicle driven by Lindsey M. Blakeman, 38, Aurora, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles east of Kansas 156 in the driving lane. A vehicle in the passing lane began to merge back into the driving lane.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Eudora man has been bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in Hutchinson on Thursday. Kyle Hardwick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 58-year-old Phillip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in September of 2021. Hardwick was arrested by Maize police in August […]
