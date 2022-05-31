Hesston repeats titles at Class 3A state track

Paul Arthur Friesen, age 98, died May 30, 2022 at the Schowalter Villa in Hesston, KS. He was born September 10, 1923 at Bethel Deaconess Hospital in Newton, KS; the 9th child and 5th son of Peter Abram Friesen and the first child of the union of Peter Abram Friesen and Florence Cooprider Friesen. He was preceded in death by his wife Wilma Wenger Friesen and by 4 half sisters, 4 half brothers, one sister, a son in law Stanley Roth, and daughters in law Jane Friesen and Kathleen Friesen. Survivors include his children; Kelvin Friesen (Karen) of Archbold, OH, Janice Roth West (Tom) of Wichita, KS, Eric (Wanda) of Cimarron, KS, Gregg (Joanna) of Newton, KS, Jon (Kristeen) of North Newton, KS, Jennifer LeFevre (Dennis) of Woodland Park, CO along with 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

17 HOURS AGO