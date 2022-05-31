Mayor Scott calls on people to take 'personal responsibility' after violent weekend

BALTIMORE — June is Pride Month. The big pride celebration in Baltimore begins June 20th and will last six days. There will be over 20 events you can participate in. The LGBTQ+ community has added a “Youth Pride” event to this year's celebration. This contest will allow those 21 and under to showcase their talent and win prizes. Participants will have the chance to win $500 if they come in first, $250 if they come in second, and $100 if they come in third.

