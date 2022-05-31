ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Scott calls on people to take 'personal responsibility' after violent weekend

 2 days ago

Following a weekend of deadly violence in the city, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spoke at the 'Summer of Peace' rally hosted by the group We Are Us. The group held the rally Monday at the Inner Harbor with a number of events for Baltimore youth. It's the first in a series...

