Man stabs Dollar Tree clerk in Warwick

By Melanie DaSilva
 4 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are searching for the man who stabbed a clerk at a Dollar Tree store Monday morning.

Police say a man walked into the store located in Airport Plaza around 8 a.m. and stabbed the clerk.

The victim was treated for minor injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

It’s unclear if the suspect and the clerk knew each other or if this was a random attack, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

