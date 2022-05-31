Tasty Tuesday: Glow – Alchemy Kitchen by Caspiana Catering

RUSTON, La. - Come discover the homegrown flavors, art, music, and culture of Ruston, LA at the 72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival. This year’s festival features 10+ hours of live music, a juried arts market, food vendors, kids’ activities, and more peachy fun in the heart of charming Downtown Ruston.
SHREVEPORT, La. - We're gearing up for the big 2022 Freedom Fest Finale and as always, you can count on some outstanding entertainment. In this morning's ArkLaTex Sounds segment, Rick Rowe gives us a preview of what we'll hear on July 4th from Cody Wayne.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Summers are for staying out late, dancing under the stars, strolling along the riverfront, and enjoying the bright new light shows on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas Street Bridge. At least that’s what this summer in Shreveport/Bossier City is for, starting with the first Friday GLO Fest, June 3, featuring the ArtBreak Light Show designed by the students and families who attended and created their own light show at ArtBreak.
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Melinda and Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Terri Simmons discussed the KTBS 3 Flag Day Giveaway and the Louisiana Peach Festival in Ruston.
TEXARKANA, Ark.- A Texarkana non-profit that provides free clothing and other household goods to people in need is moving into a larger location to better serve the community. God's Closet is a ministry of the Life House Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. The new store is located at 2402 Division Street.
MINDEN, La. - KTBS 3's commitment to the community continues the week of June 6th when the KTBS 3 Community Caravan rolls into Webster Parish. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe will be highlighting the area, letting us know why Webster Parish is such a great community. Our luncheon will be...
KTBS- Saturday marked “Fish Free Day”, that returned in Texas and “Fish Free weekend” in Oklahoma. This day meant that anyone could fish without a license. Each year, there is a special event just west of Jefferson, Texas on Lake O the Pines on this weekend called “Kids Fish Day.”
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The COVID-19 pandemic left many americas not only sick, but hungry as well. The level of food insecurity across the country is still far above pre-pandemic levels. That's why two churches in Texarkana are continuing to work together to keep meeting the needs of those less fortunate.
SHREVEPORT, La. - The AJGA Shreveport Junior brought some of the best young golfers across the country to Querbes Park with Carson Cooper of Spring, Texas, winning on the boys side and Anna Kate Nichols of Little Rock, Arkansas, winning on the girls. "I just met so many people through...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Now that the waves have settled over the city pools controversy, it's hoped that they'll open as scheduled on Tuesday, June 7. Mayor Adrian Perkins' spokeswoman, Marquel Sennet, tells KTBS of that date, "That is the goal. We will send out a press release next week with final details."
SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you were looking forward to applying for a job at Amazon's new facility in Shreveport soon, it looks like you're going to have to wait. Local reports say hiring won't start until February of next year, or maybe next summer. And the facility won't open until...
MANSFIELD, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Mansfield to meet with DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson. Richardson first took office in 2018 and at age 40, he is currently the youngest sheriff in the state of Louisiana. "My mother worked...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three victims are hospitalized after being shot in downtown Shreveport early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 5:23 a.m. at the intersection of Travis Street and Spring Street. An altercation occurred where the male suspect shot multiple rounds in the open parking lot. The suspect who was arrested has been identified as Tydius Williams who used a .45 caliber according to Shreveport Police.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are on the lookout for the person responsible for a late night shooting in Shreveport. It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Columbia Street near Gilbert in the Highland neighborhood. Details are limited, but police told KTBS 3 an adult victim was...
In a move that will shake up high school athletics in the ArkLaTex, the LHSAA Executive Committee voted to change the definition of select schools across the state. In a 16-5 vote the committee adopted Option 2 for the definition of a select school which includes any school with magnet components. Every school in Caddo Parish has magnet components which, by this definition, would classify each parish school as Select. Captain Shreve Athletic Director Todd Sharp confirmed to KTBS 3 Sports that Captain Shreve will fall under the Select category under this rule.
SHREVEPORT, La. - The process of removing the Confederate Monument of Caddo Parish that has stood in front of the parish's hall of justice for more than a century, is now underway. KTBS 3 was there Friday afternoon, as crews carried out the delicate work of removing parts of the...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have arrested Emmanuel Black, 19, for his alleged involvement in the April 16 shooting death of Zynashaia Fielding. Fielding was found by responding officers and EMS suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside on her vehicle at Corbitt and Mansfield Road. She was...
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Three people were taken into custody following a high speed chase in Bossier City Thursday night. Bossier City Police said the pursuit began on Sligo Road because the suspects were wanted for carjacking. Two male suspects ran away on foot after crashing their car on Barksdale and Sunflower streets.
TEXARKANA, Ark. - All-terrain vehicles or ATV's are popular with adults and kids, a like, especially as the summer season heats up. Unfortunately, statistics show injuries suffered in crashes of ATV's and other off-road vehicles claim about 700 lives each year in the U.S. There's been at least three fatal...
MANY, La. - The mother of a teenage murder victim was arrested this week in Sabine Parish. She's accused of trying to run over a police officer with her car. Darci Bass was arrested Tuesday, near Many according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities say deputies saw a man...
Comments / 0