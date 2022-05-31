Wonderful Women of Golf 12: Katrin Wolfe

On Wednesday morning, the golfing world received heartbreaking news that a longtime player died. Bart Bryant, a three-time winner on the Tour, died in a car accident, according to a statement from the PGA Tour. He was just 59 years old. “The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing...
On Tuesday night, the LIV Golf League finally announced who would be participating in its inaugural event. Among the 42 names announced on Tuesday was an absolute stunner. Dustin Johnson, a two-time major champion, is in the field for the first LIV event taking place in London. The golfing world...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — School’s out for the seniors. Next stop: professional golf. The second class of PGA Tour University graduates was finalized following the completion of stroke play at the 2022 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club, with the top 15 players in the standings earning status on varying professional tours.
Welcome to our new series, golfer-to-golfer, where we try to learn from all different kinds of avid players out there, in hopes that the rest of us can take away something that might improve our own games. Rory McIlroy has been destined for stardom seemingly from the start. He won...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- RBC has ended its relationships with Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell after the PGA Tour players were included in the field for the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event. In a statement to ESPN, an RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) spokesperson wrote: "As a result of the...
