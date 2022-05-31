ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top 64 Events in Seattle This Week: May 31-June 5, 2022

By Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Julianne Bell, Lindsay Costello
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be a short work week for some, but the events calendar has no shortage of fun things to do, from Bob Dylan to So Dreamy Music Fest and from DinoFest to Ian Karmel. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place....

cdcgamingreports.com

Washington: Snoqualmie Tribe announces plans for resort, casino expansion

The Snoqualmie Tribe Tuesday announced a resort expansion of its Snoqualmie Casino. The multi-phase expansion plan includes a new hotel, expanded gaming floor, a spa, and a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention center. There will also be a new parking structure and eventually three restaurants. “Through the hard work and resilience...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Seattle, WA

If you've never visited Seattle, you definitely should. The city truly has everything you can think of. And the best part? You'll find amazing food at almost every restaurant. And since we know that most Americans would choose steak for dinner, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses in Seattle that you should definitely visit. If you did happen to visit this places, please share your thoughts in the comment section and tell us if you liked the food and atmosphere.
The Stranger

After Waiting Years for Cities to Act, People Are Painting Their Own Crosswalks

Mr. and Mrs. Mason headed into the city from Ballard one night in October. After crossing the Fremont Bridge, another driver zoomed through the intersection at Fourth and Florentia without stopping. Mr. Mason jerked the wheel to the left, swerving into the middle lane in an attempt to avoid a crash, but he wound up colliding with a third car, fracturing his wife's shoulder.
knkx.org

Six months into Tacoma’s guaranteed income pilot, a participant describes its impact

When Stephanie Bartella, 46, saw the news on Facebook that the City of Tacoma would be piloting a guaranteed income program, it seemed too good to be true. "I thought 'Oh, this will never happen to me,'" Bartella said. But the single mom of four decided to apply anyway, and she was randomly selected to join the Growing Resilience In Tacoma, or GRIT, program.
KING 5

Mayor Harrell's plan to combat Seattle homeless crisis draws praise

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's ambitious plan to combat rising homelessness is a start, according to an independent data scientist and UW Professor who has written extensively about the issue. Gregg Colburn co-authored "Homelessness is a Housing Problem" with Data Scientist Clayton Aldern. The two men studied how...
Axios Seattle

Fight over Duwamish ancestry rages as tribes mark princess' death

Tuesday marks the 126th anniversary of the death of Kikisoblu, oldest daughter of Seattle's namesake, Chief Si'ahl, leader of the Duwamish and Suquamish tribes.Why it matters: The battle over Duwamish ancestry is still raging.The Duwamish Tribe, a nonprofit group of descendants based in West Seattle, filed a lawsuit this month challenging the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs' denial of its formal 45-year quest for federal acknowledgment.Several local federally recognized tribes oppose the group's federal recognition bid, including the Muckleshoot and Suquamish, which claim they're the rightful tribes of Duwamish ancestry.Between the lines: The federal acknowledgment process, which can be politically...
westsideseattle.com

Lika Love Boutique in West Seattle Junction is closing June 12

Lika Love Boutique, which began in a mobile form by owner Malia Saddiq, and later expanded into a full retail store at 4547 California Ave SW is closing June 12. A victim of the effects of the pandemic and rising costs the store is selling all fixtures and her more recent effort, "in the Heart" a speakeasy style bar with an entrance on the alley will close too. all glass ware and more is for sale. She made the emotional announcement on Instagram A "last hurrah" party is scheduled for June 12 from 11am to 9pm. The public is urged to stop in and "Help us out by shopping, drinking and eating everything"
myedmondsnews.com

Congratulations to Best of Edmonds 2022 winners!

Hot off the print and digital presses: Here are the winners in the 2022 Best of Edmonds contest presented by My Edmonds News and sponsored by KDMC Marketing. More than 9,000 individual votes were cast on readers’ favorites in Edmonds — from coffee shop to hair salon to restaurant to veterinarian.
seattletransitblog.com

A new cross-border service starting June 2nd

With Cascades service between Seattle and Vancouver out for most of the remainder of 2022, cross-border travelers between the cities will have a new option in FlixBus. The German-based intercity carrier is launching a new Seattle-Vancouver route, slated to begin service this Thursday, June 2nd. The suspension of Cascades service...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Seattle ranked No. 7 best city in the nation for raising a family

(The Center Square) – Seattle is the seventh best city in the nation to raise a family, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website’s rankings were determined by comparing 182 cities across 46 key metrics, including housing costs, the quality of local school and health care systems, and recreational opportunities.
urbnlivn.com

Retro Olympic Manor midcentury with panoramic water, mountain views

Built in 1957, 9327 23rd Ave. NW is a five-bedroom home in northwest Seattle’s Olympic Manor neighborhood. Among many noteworthy features and design elements, the 3,210-square-foot home is defined by its sweeping views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains—from nearly every room on the main floor. Oversized windows along the upper floor’s west-facing side bring the Pacific Northwest’s unmistakable landscapes up close.
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Fishy finds

While on a walk along the Edmonds waterfront Sunday afternoon, photographer Julia Wiese happened upon a fisherman who had just reeled in a spotted ratfish. “Ratfish are typically found at lower depths in the eastern Pacific waters but do go into shallower waters in the spring, ” she noted. “Fun facts: They get their name from their rat-like tail and they are distantly related to sharks and rays.”
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seattle mayor plans big spending to ease homelessness

SEATTLE — (AP) — Seattle will create a database of homeless camps and provide more than $100 million to a regional group trying to tackle the region's ongoing crisis of people without homes, the city's mayor announced Tuesday. “Issues created over decades cannot be solved overnight, but we...

