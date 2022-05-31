ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
70 Biggest Movers From Friday

 4 days ago
Gainers

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares climbed 133.6% to close at $2.50 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 68% on Thursday after announcing new FDA request for experimental narcolepsy drug.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT jumped 88.1% to settle at $1.54. Oncternal Therapeutics presented updated interim data for zilovertamab in combination with ibrutinib at ASCO 2022.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA climbed 41.9% to close at $13.68. European Union has agreed to buy Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex, Tecoviriat from Siga in the US.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR rose 39.3% to close at $2.87 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and an $8 price target.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP gained 38.4% to close at $0.5480. Imperial Petroleum announced agreement to acquire two Suezmax tankers for $46.8 million.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE surged 34.8% to close at $14.99.

Merus N.V. MRUS jumped 32.6% to close at $18.53. Merus announced the publication of abstract of Zenocutuzumab in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) cancer at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Farfetch Limited FTCH jumped 26.7% to close at $9.73 following Q1 results.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT surged 25.7% to close at $20.88.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM jumped 25.5% to settle at $0.7530.

Icosavax, Inc. ICVX gained 25.4% to close at $10.23. Icosavax recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.60 per share.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB jumped 25.1% to close at $10.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX gained 24.6% to close at $6.38. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics recently dosed first patient in the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating sonelokimab, for patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI gained 24.4% to close at $0.75.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT gained 22.8% to close at $1.67. MiNK Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.23 per share.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN surged 21.3% to close at $7.91.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD gained 21.1% to settle at $4.60.

111, Inc. YI gained 20.8% to close at $1.92.

Ontrak, Inc. OTRK gained 20.6% to close at $1.93.

Arcellx, Inc. ACLX rose 20.6% to close at $11.55.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB jumped 20.5% to close at $5.35. The co-founder of Enochian Biosciences was arrested Wednesday following a two-year investigation into a man who was kidnapped and found dead in January 2018.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC gained 19.7% to settle at $7.22.

Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT jumped 19.6% to close at $4.40.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS rose 19.1% to settle at $1.87. Vivos Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.26 per share.

Zymergen Inc. ZY jumped 19% to close at $1.38.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL gained 18.8% to close at $1.1350.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. CARV surged 18.5% to close at $11.58.

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR jumped 18.5% to settle at $4.10.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC surged 18.4% to close at $3.86.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC gained 18% to settle at $14.43.

Express, Inc. EXPR surged 17.7% to close at $3.00. Express recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised its FY22 guidance.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS jumped 17.6% to close at $2.67.

Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 17.5% to settle at $55.29. B of A Securities recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE climbed 17.1% to close at $5.88 after gaining over 7% on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals recently announced topline results from its Phase 3 THRIVE-AA1 trial of CTP-543 in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata (AA).

Renalytix Plc RNLX gained 17% to close at $4.19.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP shares gained 16.1% to close at $15.33. PMV Pharmaceuticals announced initial PC14586 Phase 1 clinical data to be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting June 7.

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA gained 16.1% to close at $3.76.

Karooooo Ltd. KARO rose 14.9% to close at $28.95.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 14.8% to close at $7.49.

Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET rose 14.5% to close at $11.75 after reporting positive clinical update from ADI-001 Phase 1 Trial in relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA rose 14% to settle at $2.53.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL climbed 12.9% to close at $49.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA gained 12.5% to close at $425.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 net sales guidance.

Solo Brands, Inc. DTC shares gained 8.3% to close at $4.94. Solo Brands recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Losers

  • Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG shares dipped 63.6% to close at $0.6632 on Friday after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,620,000 units at $1.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA shares dipped 53.6% to close at $7.02 after the company reported results from its C-144-01 clinical study in patients with advanced melanoma. Piper Sandler and Chardan Capital lowered their price targets on the stock.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX fell 40.5% to close at $18.36 after the company announced initial clinical data from the Phase 1/2 study evaluating nirogacestat.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB dropped 38.5% to close at $1.68 after the company announced upsized bought deal financing of $150 million.
  • MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR dropped 32.3% to close at $1.74.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX fell 31.9% to close at $39.81. Mirati Therapeutics reported positive results from the registration-enabling Phase 2 cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib 600 mg BID in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI dipped 28.9% to settle at $0.37. Casi Pharmaceuticals announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective June 1.
  • I-Mab IMAB fell 26.9% to close at $8.27 as the company reported preliminary data of its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04322006) with uliledlimab, a differentiated CD73 antibody, and its global clinical development plan.
  • Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. TPST dipped 26.7% to close at $2.83.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 26.3% to close at $2.50.
  • Mesa Royalty Trust MTR dipped 26.3% to close at $17.50.
  • Instil Bio, Inc. TIL dropped 24.3% to close at $6.00 as the company reported the IND clearance of first CoStAR-TIL program, ITIL-306, designed to enhance activity in the tumor microenvironment.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY dipped 22.3% to settle at $0.5441.
  • Bright Green Corporation BGXX fell 21.7% to close at $6.18.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited BON fell 20.8% to settle at $3.77.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC dipped 18.7% to close at $0.2582. The Very Good Food Company recently announced it increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies.
  • UTStarcom Holdings Corp. UTSI fell 18.3% to close at $0.6128.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT dropped 16.7% to close at $5.00.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA declined 16.3% to settle at $0.0620. Genocea Biosciences recently announced it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI dropped 15.3% to close at $0.1727. Guardion Health Sciences recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.
  • Creatd, Inc. CRTD fell 14.1% to close at $1.10.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC fell 13.8% to close at $2.87. SciSparc announced pricing of $10 million private placement priced at-the-market.
  • Big Lots, Inc. BIG declined 12.1% to close at $26.94 after the company reported Q1 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP dropped 11.7% to close at $0.7681.
  • Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN dropped 11.4% to close at $29.76. Citi Trends recently reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Workday, Inc. WDAY fell 5.6% to close at $158.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive. When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things." He recommended buying...
STOCKS
