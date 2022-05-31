ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada Introduces Law to Freeze Handgun Sales and Limit Magazine Size After Uvalde Shooting

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Canada introduced legislation Monday that would ban the sale and purchase of all handguns across the country. The proposed national freeze on handguns is part of a wider suite of gun-control measures that would also...

I’m Pro-Second Amendment. But if the Libs Want to Get Rid of It, Here’s What They’d Have to Do.

Gun-control advocates in the United States are experiencing quite a bit of Canada envy, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this week that he will be banning import, sales, and transfers of handguns. He also announced legislation to require citizens to turn over their “military-style assault weapons” in a mandatory buy-back program. As of now, there is no legal definition of “military-style assault weapon,” so Canadians with guns will presumably be alerted when they become criminals on a TBD basis.
Fox Guest: Gun Owners Who Are ‘Not Stoned’ Are ‘Not Killing People’

Laura Ingraham on Wednesday doubled down on a segment from a day prior attempting to link marijuana usage with mass shootings. After suggesting that the media has been trying to downplay any possible link between the drug and the teen gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school last week, Ingraham brought on Dr. Norman Miller, an addiction psychiatrist, and Dr. Eric Voth of the International Academy on the Science and Impact of Cannabis (IASIC).
Retired Cop Arrested Outside U.S. Capitol With Body Armor, High-Capacity Magazines, Police Say

A retired police officer was arrested Friday by U.S. Capitol Police after they allegedly found a fake law enforcement badge, a BB gun, ballistic vests, high-capacity magazines, and unregistered ammunition in his car. Jerome Felipe, 53, from Flint, Michigan, began speaking with officers after parking his car near Peace Circle on the west side of the Capitol. Police asked to search his car after Felipe presented officers with a fake badge that read “Department of the INTERPOL” and told them he was a criminal investigator with the agency, authorities said. Felipe, who is a retired New York police officer, consented to the search, during which officers found the BB gun, body armor, magazines, and ammunition. Felipe was charged with unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo. Authorities are still investigating why he was parked outside of the Capitol.
Chicago Gal Pals Charged After Their Capitol Riot Photos Give Them Away

Two Chicago women have become the latest to be nabbed by the feds for taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Trudy Castle, a 57-year-old property manager, was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and unlawfully entering a restricted government building. Kimberly DiFrancesco, who allegedly accompanied Castle, was hit with the same charges. The pair was undone by photos that put them inside the building at the time of the riot, which were allegedly sent from DiFrancesco’s phone, according to the criminal complaint. An anonymous tipster told the FBI of the photos, the filing says. Surveillance video also captured the pair in the midst of the mayhem, with Castle seen donning a red-and-blue “Trump” hat as she walked through the building and DiFrancesco apparently talking on a handheld radio, the complaint says. The two reportedly left the riot to go meet up with Castle’s adult son then tried to re-enter the Capitol unsuccessfully.
Biden Returns to Rehoboth Beach Vacation Home After Unidentified Plane Scare

A national crisis was averted in Rehoboth Beach today after President Joe Biden was whisked away into a safe house near his vacation home in the Delaware seaside town. After a small aircraft was spotted cruising over Biden’s locale, two military-style jets soared over Rehoboth Beach. “Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance,” Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot.” There are airspace restrictions put in place regarding Biden’s presence in certain areas of the country: flying over the president’s location happens to be a violation of those restrictions. In order to protect POTUS, Biden’s motorcade fled the scene with the leader in tow, clearing the area into a nearby safe house as the Secret Service cleared the area. Local Rehoboth Beach residents were faced with a boatload of traffic as Biden was hustled away from the area. After the threat was assessed, Biden was returned home to enjoy the weekend with no events on his Saturday schedule.
