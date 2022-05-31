Canada Introduces Law to Freeze Handgun Sales and Limit Magazine Size After Uvalde Shooting

A national crisis was averted in Rehoboth Beach today after President Joe Biden was whisked away into a safe house near his vacation home in the Delaware seaside town. After a small aircraft was spotted cruising over Biden’s locale, two military-style jets soared over Rehoboth Beach. “Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance,” Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot.” There are airspace restrictions put in place regarding Biden’s presence in certain areas of the country: flying over the president’s location happens to be a violation of those restrictions. In order to protect POTUS, Biden’s motorcade fled the scene with the leader in tow, clearing the area into a nearby safe house as the Secret Service cleared the area. Local Rehoboth Beach residents were faced with a boatload of traffic as Biden was hustled away from the area. After the threat was assessed, Biden was returned home to enjoy the weekend with no events on his Saturday schedule.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 7 HOURS AGO