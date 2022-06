It has been nearly three weeks since the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., 10 days since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. And while President Biden last night called for a national ban on assault weapons, New York state lawmakers passed a sweeping gun control package. That decision came a day after four victims were shot dead on a hospital campus in Tulsa and on the same night as two women were gunned down outside a church in Ames, Iowa. WNYC's Albany reporter Jon Campbell is with us to talk about New York's response to what feels like relentless gunfire. Jon, welcome.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO