'Cyberpunk 2077' Sees Huge Sales Boost Following Major Update

By Ewan Moore
 4 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077 has reportedly seen an absolutely massive increase in sales since the launch of the new-gen patch earlier this year. CD Projekt RED's long-awaited sci-fi RPG was, to put it mildly, a hot mess when it released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One towards the end of 2020. Constant crashes,...

ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for June 2022 Announced

Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 6 New Games Releasing in June

Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be launching on Xbox Game Pass in the early portion of June 2022. To kick off every month, Microsoft tends to announce a slew of titles that will soon be heading to the subscription platform. For June, this trend has proven to be no different, although Microsoft might still be hiding some bigger surprises related to Game Pass for the coming month.
PlayStation Plus Titles For June Officially Confirmed By Sony

June’s free monthly PlayStation Plus games have been officially confirmed by Sony, and there’s no doubt that they’re going to cause some division amongst subscribers. Not that that’s anything new, of course. This follows an unofficial leak from a few days ago, which has proven to...
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
CNET

The Life-Changing Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T

I can't be the only one who routinely clicks the "X" on a Chrome browser tab when I only meant to switch to it. Maybe my mouse cursor speed isn't calibrated properly, or maybe I'm just too click-happy. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that Ctrl+Shift+T has my back.
TheStreet

Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a...
pocketnow.com

You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 right now!

This may seem a bit hard to believe, but it is no joke. You can currently score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 without paying a single dollar. Of course, there’s no such thing as a free meal since you will have to trade in one of your current devices to get your new device. But don’t worry, you won’t have to hand in one of the latest models, as AT&T’s latest offer will give you a free Samsung Galaxy S22 when you trade in any Galaxy phone, it doesn’t matter the year or the conditions of your device. You can trade in your old and beat-up Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB storage space and still get your new Galaxy S22 free! Just remember that you will have to get your device with an eligible unlimited plan, but that’s the only real requirement.
Digital Trends

You have less than 12 hours to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $280

As Memorial Day passes, along with its yearly sales, we’re back to looking at our traditional Best Buy TV deals, and today, we have an excellent one for this 50-inch Pioneer. While you’re probably more familiar with Pioneer as a speaker company, they do have a bit of market share in the TV niche. While they aren’t likely to compete with the big names, their TVs are still pretty good, especially given that they cost less yet still pack a bunch of features, and with this TV being discounted by Best Buy down to just $280, from $420 for just a few hours, it’s worth a look.
GAMINGbible

'Far Cry 4' Is Free To Download And Keep For A Limited Time

The excellent Far Cry 4 will be free to download and keep in the next few weeks, and it's definitely worth a look - if only to remind yourself of what was arguably the last really good Far Cry game before its formulaic approach to open-world design really started to outstay its welcome.
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Popular Shooter Free

Epic Games Store has officially revealed its new free video game for the week as Wolfenstein: The New Order. The 2014 shooter developed by MachineGames was fairly popular at release and received largely positive reviews, and now anyone with an Epic Games Store account can grab it for themselves for free until around this time next week.
NME

‘Tell Me Why’ is free on both Xbox and PC

Dontnod Entertainment’s episodic adventure game Tell Me Why is free to download on Xbox and PC for the month. The PC version is available to download via the Microsoft Store or Steam, with the giveaway being a part of the Pride Month celebration. Tell Me Why features a transgender protagonist, Tyler Anson, with Dontnod referring to expert groups to ensure authentic LGBT representation within the title.
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

