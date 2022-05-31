ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot and humid again today

By Jamie Jarosik
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102jpU_0fvUVsrG00

We’ll enjoy another hot and humid summer-like day today. Expect dry weather, plenty of sunshine, and highs up near 90-degrees. It will be a little humid, and a little breezy in the afternoon.

Clouds will move in late tonight, and Wednesday will be partly sunny. With a cold front moving through, we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms to deal with–especially Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of them could be strong to severe.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

TONIGHT: Clear early on, with increasing clouds late. Low 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Showers and the chance of a thunderstorm will linger on Thursday. It will be cooler behind the cold front, with highs in the 70s expected during the second half of the week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

