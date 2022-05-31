ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Indonesia cancels plan to send workers to Malaysia's palm plantations

By Rozanna Latiff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4alHRu_0fvUVk2g00

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Indonesia cancelled a plan to send its citizens to work in palm oil plantations in neighbouring Malaysia, which has faced a labour shortage, its envoy to Kuala Lumpur said on Tuesday.

Malaysia, the world’s second-largest palm oil producer, was set to welcome the first major batch of migrant workers from Indonesia since reopening borders in a boost for the industry that is facing a shortage of more than 100,000 workers.

The labour crunch has cut Malaysian palm oil production, which relies on foreign labour, to multi-year lows when the world faces a broader edible oil shortage due to the Russia-Ukraine war and export restrictions in top producer Indonesia.

On Tuesday evening, 164 workers from the island of Lombok in Indonesia, the industry’s preferred source country for workers because of similarities in weather and terrain, were expected to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on a chartered flight, Indonesia’s ambassador to Malaysia Hermono told Reuters.

But an Indonesian agency responsible for the protection of migrant workers cancelled the recruitment process and did not allow the workers to fly, the envoy said.

“Maybe there is misunderstanding on the regulation of Malaysia in the process of work permit issuance. I gave my recommendation and assurances that all the workers will get the work permit once they pass medical examination in Malaysia,” he said.

Malaysia’s ministry of human resources, which had scheduled a monitoring session for Tuesday evening on the arrival of the workers, cancelled the event citing “unavoidable circumstances.”

The Southeast Asian nation relies on foreign workers, who mainly come from Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Nepal, to fill factory and plantation jobs shunned by locals.

There have been growing concerns in recent years over the treatment of migrant workers, with seven Malaysian companies banned by the United States in the last two years over the use of what the U.S. authorities consider “forced labour”.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 528.73 million; 6,708,329 dead

NEW YORK (Reuters) - More than 528.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,708,329 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Oil#Oil Palm#Migrant Workers#Kuala Lumpur#Malaysian#Indonesian
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Reuters

Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China says opposes U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China “firmly” opposes the launch of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that the Chinese government opposed any form of official contact between Taiwan and other countries. “The United States should prudently handle trade and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

India approves Biological E. COVID shot as a booster

(Reuters) - India has approved Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E’s COVID-19 vaccine as the first mix-and-match booster dose in the country, the company said on Saturday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the nod for the Corbevax vaccine to be administerd as a booster shot to people age...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's Tiananmen Square demonstrations and crackdown

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Saturday marks the 33rd anniversary of China's bloody crackdown of pro-democracy demonstrations in and around central Beijing's Tiananmen Square, when Chinese troops opened fire on their own people. The event remains a taboo topic of discussion in mainland China and will not be officially commemorated...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing boost; U.S. jobs data in focus

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Friday, boosted by Fast Retailing after it reported robust domestic sales, while gains were limited on caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day. By 0219 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 1.1%...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy