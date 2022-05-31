Michigan native journeys to the past in ‘Anastasia’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When someone has a skill or learns a trade, they want to ensure their efforts reach a certain level of competence and professionalism. After mastering their craft, they often look forward to helping someone else carry on that work. Whether they’re in a trade such as carpentry, welding, or plumbing, or an artisan, like a potter, sculptor, or stained glass artist, their desire is to see the skills they’ve attained continue to benefit others.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO