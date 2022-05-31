ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three die in Stafford accident

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people died in a head-on crash Sunday evening on...

Fatal crash hit and run suspect surrenders in Spotsy

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says on June 2, 2022 at approximately 6:10PM the suspect in the fatal hit & run pedestrian crash on Harrison Road turned himself into authorities after seeing the media release. Accident reconstruction investigators charged 31-year old Stephanas Rennick of Spotsylvania with Felony Hit & Run causing death or injury. Rennick was incarcerated in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a secure bond.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Collision Involving Overturned Vehicle on Rockville Pike

A traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle in the 1100 block of Rockville Pike has closed some lanes on southbound 355. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and expect delays. Per MCPD:. “Two lanes of southbound Rockville Pike between Templeton Place and Congressional Lane Drivers are closed as...
Stafford crash leaves Virginia man, 2 women dead

STAFFORD, Va. — Two drivers and a passenger died at the scene of a car crash in Stafford Sunday. Deputies responded to Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road around 7:40 p.m. for the two-car crash. Officials said that preliminary information indicated that 38-year-old Tamarr Williams, from Woodbridge, was speeding...
STAFFORD, VA
Three killed in Stafford crash

Three people died in a head-on crash Sunday evening on Austin Ridge Drive in Stafford County. The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 7:40 p.m. near Shields Road, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Both drivers and a passenger died in the accident. Austin Ridge Drive was just down for hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Sheriff S Office
Update: Waynesboro woman dead from injuries in Albemarle County crash

Update: Wednesday, 12:34 p.m. Albemarle County Police reported today that the passenger in yesterday’s crash on Route 29/Monacan Trail Road, 44-year-old Holly Marie Minter of Waynesboro, died Tuesday evening. First report: Tuesday, 5:29 p.m. Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Man crashes car into Frederick County pond

A man is in the hospital after crashing his car into a pond in Frederick County, Maryland, Tuesday evening. According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 8:45 p.m. at a retaining pond behind a CVS Pharmacy on Rotary Avenue in New Market. Emergency crews searched...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities have identified 43-year-old Patricia Smith, of Woodstock, as the driver who was killed when her vehicle collided with a train in Downtown Harrisonburg on Monday evening, May 31. Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, did not stop...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Man arrested after police chase ends with crash in Westmoreland County

NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pa. — Police said a man from Baltimore, Maryland, led an officer on a pursuit in which speeds exceeded 120 miles per hour in Westmoreland County. The pursuit began Sunday morning on Route 22 in New Alexandria when police said an officer observed a vehicle going faster than 75 miles per hour in an area in which the speed limit is 45 miles per hour.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Motorcycle Crash Kills Woman In Washington County

The woman lost control of her motorcycle and crashed on I-70 in Hancock. Hancock, Md. (DG) – An accident Sunday morning in Washington County involving three motorcycles leaves a woman dead, and three others injured. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 70 westbound in Hancock at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Southbound 29 at I-64 reopened following crash

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: The Albemarle County Police Department says two people were hurt in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Monacan Trail Road. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Monacan Trail at the interchange with Interstate 64. A southbound vehicle collided with a motorcycle that...
Two injured after shooting at ROCS store

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a ROCS Store in Martinsburg on Monday afternoon. Police first responded at 12:26 p.m. to the store, which is located on Shepherdstown Road. They found that everyone who was involved had left, but they could see blood on the scene. Two men […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
ACPD: two people sent to the hospital after crash involving motorcycle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. It happened just before 9:30a.m. Tuesday morning on Monacan Trail Road at the I-64 Interchange. According to Albemarle County Police, the crash occurred when a vehicle collided with a...
Two missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam

RICHMOND, Va. — Two females are missing after a group of 12 kayakers became stranded and then went over Bosher's Dam in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday afternoon. Ten victims were rescued, including nine rescued by authorities and one self-rescue, after the incident on the James River, according to Richmond Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeffrey Segal.
RICHMOND, VA

