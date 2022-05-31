Three die in Stafford accident

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says on June 2, 2022 at approximately 6:10PM the suspect in the fatal hit & run pedestrian crash on Harrison Road turned himself into authorities after seeing the media release. Accident reconstruction investigators charged 31-year old Stephanas Rennick of Spotsylvania with Felony Hit & Run causing death or injury. Rennick was incarcerated in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a secure bond.
A traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle in the 1100 block of Rockville Pike has closed some lanes on southbound 355. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and expect delays. Per MCPD:. “Two lanes of southbound Rockville Pike between Templeton Place and Congressional Lane Drivers are closed as...
STAFFORD, Va. — Two drivers and a passenger died at the scene of a car crash in Stafford Sunday. Deputies responded to Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road around 7:40 p.m. for the two-car crash. Officials said that preliminary information indicated that 38-year-old Tamarr Williams, from Woodbridge, was speeding...
Update: Wednesday, 12:34 p.m. Albemarle County Police reported today that the passenger in yesterday’s crash on Route 29/Monacan Trail Road, 44-year-old Holly Marie Minter of Waynesboro, died Tuesday evening. First report: Tuesday, 5:29 p.m. Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report...
A man is in the hospital after crashing his car into a pond in Frederick County, Maryland, Tuesday evening. According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 8:45 p.m. at a retaining pond behind a CVS Pharmacy on Rotary Avenue in New Market. Emergency crews searched...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities have identified 43-year-old Patricia Smith, of Woodstock, as the driver who was killed when her vehicle collided with a train in Downtown Harrisonburg on Monday evening, May 31. Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, did not stop...
Alexandria Police are investigating after a a violent road rage incident ended in gunfire and a single-car crash, the department said on Twitter. The incident, which shut down Seminary Road from Howard to Jordan Streets, happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, according to the Tweet. No injures were...
Authorities in Virginia identified two women missing Tuesday after a group of people in rafts and on paddleboards went over the Bosher Dam on the James River a day earlier. Henrico Police said they have worked with friends and families of Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico County and Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield County, listing them as missing.
NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pa. — Police said a man from Baltimore, Maryland, led an officer on a pursuit in which speeds exceeded 120 miles per hour in Westmoreland County. The pursuit began Sunday morning on Route 22 in New Alexandria when police said an officer observed a vehicle going faster than 75 miles per hour in an area in which the speed limit is 45 miles per hour.
The woman lost control of her motorcycle and crashed on I-70 in Hancock. Hancock, Md. (DG) – An accident Sunday morning in Washington County involving three motorcycles leaves a woman dead, and three others injured. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 70 westbound in Hancock at...
UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: The Albemarle County Police Department says two people were hurt in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Monacan Trail Road. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Monacan Trail at the interchange with Interstate 64. A southbound vehicle collided with a motorcycle that...
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a ROCS Store in Martinsburg on Monday afternoon. Police first responded at 12:26 p.m. to the store, which is located on Shepherdstown Road. They found that everyone who was involved had left, but they could see blood on the scene. Two men […]
