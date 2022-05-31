Officials kick off Gun Violence Awareness Month with meetings to address epidemic

Seven New York mayors spoke about their commitment to a coordinated action to address the gun violence epidemic Tuesday.

The meeting comes a day ahead of Gun Violence Awareness Month, which starts in June.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said that he will turn his city's grief following the mass shooting that killed 10 people into action and work for change while also raising awareness.

Long Islanders affected by gun violence are also speaking out about the issue.

The family of 21-year-old Cameron Rimmer-Hernandez, who was fatally shot less than a year ago in Huntington Station, say that more has to be done to get guns off the streets

"Something has to be done, the laws aren't strong enough," says Christine Rimmer, the grandmother of Cameron Rimmer-Hernandez. "There's too many guns on the street."

The family will be holding a peace walk on Lowndes Avenue on June 16 at 1 p.m.

Long Islander Linda Beigel Schulman, who lost her son Scott in the Parkland shooting, joined with the officials to demand change.

Schulman says everyone has the right to be safe and that it is her mission to get gun safety laws passed.

"We are literally in the fight for our lives," Schulman says.

City halls across the state will be lit up orange for Gun Violence Awareness Month to call attention to the issue.