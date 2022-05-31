Weekend Spotlight: Brooks and Dunn, Taco and Margarita Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More companies are asking you if you want to have paperless billing. However, our Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says you should stick with paper bills. Clark says if you filed your paper bills, you can prove if you were wrongly charged by a company. Clark adds another added benefit to paper statements is, “You have the ability with paper statements, to really have a picture of what’s going on with your spending and any charitable donations you made. You’re able to see those so clearly when it comes time to do your taxes.”

