Weekend Spotlight: Brooks and Dunn, Taco and Margarita Festival
Jacksonville, Fl — The first weekend in June will be full of community events, festivals and music. Several big names in music will perform around NE Florida.
Friday, June 3:
Jacksonville Sharks vs. San Antonio Gunslinger - 7 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Symphony: Windborne Productions: The Music of Queen - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Barenaked Ladies with special guests Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket - 6 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 4:
Brooks & Dunn: Reboot 2022 Tour - 7 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Taco and Margarita Festival - 11 am - 6 pm - Daily’s Place
Jacksonville Symphony: Windborne Productions: The Music of Queen - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Hair Bands presented by Scott Jones School of Dance - 7 pm - Moran Theater
Mary Pauline Dance Recital: 29th Annual Recital - 7 pm - Florida Theatre
Fool’s Paradise featuring Umphrey’s McGee, Lettuce, and more - 4 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sunday, June 5:
The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour - 8 pm - Daily’s Place
Heather Loveland Dance Academy 8th Annual Spring Concert - 7 pm - Florida Theatre
Fool’s Paradise featuring Umphrey’s McGee, Lettuce, and more - 2 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Orange Park Farmers’ & Arts Market - 10 am - 3 pm - 2042 Park Ave, Orange Park
Monday and Tuesday, June 6 and 7:
Dave Matthews Band - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place
