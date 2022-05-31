ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Spotlight: Brooks and Dunn, Taco and Margarita Festival

By Rich Jones
 4 days ago
Are Brooks & Dunn back? CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 18: Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn perform during 2016 Windy City LakeShake Country Music Festival - Day 2 at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on June 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond)

Jacksonville, Fl — The first weekend in June will be full of community events, festivals and music. Several big names in music will perform around NE Florida.

Friday, June 3:

Jacksonville Sharks vs. San Antonio Gunslinger - 7 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Windborne Productions: The Music of Queen - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Barenaked Ladies with special guests Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket - 6 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 4:

Brooks & Dunn: Reboot 2022 Tour - 7 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Taco and Margarita Festival - 11 am - 6 pm - Daily’s Place

Jacksonville Symphony: Windborne Productions: The Music of Queen - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Hair Bands presented by Scott Jones School of Dance - 7 pm - Moran Theater

Mary Pauline Dance Recital: 29th Annual Recital - 7 pm - Florida Theatre

Fool’s Paradise featuring Umphrey’s McGee, Lettuce, and more - 4 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sunday, June 5:

The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour - 8 pm - Daily’s Place

Heather Loveland Dance Academy 8th Annual Spring Concert - 7 pm - Florida Theatre

Fool’s Paradise featuring Umphrey’s McGee, Lettuce, and more - 2 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Orange Park Farmers’ & Arts Market - 10 am - 3 pm - 2042 Park Ave, Orange Park

Monday and Tuesday, June 6 and 7:

Dave Matthews Band - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

