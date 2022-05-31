Rushsylvania commemorates Memorial Day

David L. Ballard of Marysville passed away on Friday May 27th in his home. He was born on Sept. 19, 1939 in Columbus to the late Dewey and Ruth E.(Wilson) Ballard and they proceed him in death. He married Marilyn J. (Wilkins) on Sept 19, 1958 she proceeded him in...
Please join us for the official unveiling of the new “Welcome to Indian Lake” mural on Thursday, June 9th at 6 pm. The event will take place at the Homegrown Yoga Studio on Main Street in Russells Point. Indian Lake Middle School Art educator Rebecca Dotson explains that...
Curtis Grant Vaden Mallory, 64, of DeGraff, OH, passed away while surrounded by his family, Friday, November 26, 2021, at Preserve at Beavercreek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center. Curt was born on August 4th, 1957, in Bellefontaine, OH. He was a son of Cyrus A Mallory, SR., who preceded him...
The Logan County 4-H Council hosts a chicken barbecue lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Logan County Fairgrounds. The $10 meal includes a 1/2 chicken, two sides, roll and butter, cookie and bottled water prepared by Harlan’s BBQ of Pandora. The meal is available for dine-in; carry-out; or delivery for orders of 10 or more to the same location during lunchtime (June 2 deadline for delivery).
Access to the Indian Lake Elementary School Wetland just got a bit easier! Indian Lake Schools applied for and received a $5,000 Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant from Battelle to install a walkway from the back of ILES down to the wetland. Crews recently poured the pad and sidewalk, making it accessible to all students.
Ben Logan senior Brady Burrey captured a Division 2 state title in the 400 meter dash Saturday at the state meet in Columbus. Burrey ran a winning time of 48.45. This was Burrey’s second year of running track. For a full story and more pictures, see Monday’s edition of...
Two girls, ages 6 and 12, were injured Thursday in two-vehicle crash at Buckeye and Charles streets in Belle Center, deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report. Scarlet E. and Emma L. Murray, both of Bellefontaine, each sustained possible injuries in the 11:25 a.m. crash. Both were transported by a BMRT squad to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are looking into a 10:30 a.m. Monday incident in which a boater nearly drowned in Indian Lake. Witnesses say the boater went into the water and was unconscious when he resurfaced. ODNR officers and personnel with the Indian Lake squad, Russells Point...
Corie R. Anderson, 33, of 323 Seymour St., Apt. B, was charged Wednesday with domestic violence. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department issued him a summons after observing bruises on the neck of Katey E. Reed, of the same address. They met with Reed around 1:50 a.m. at a neighboring...
