Rushsylvania commemorates Memorial Day

The Logan County 4-H Council hosts a chicken barbecue lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Logan County Fairgrounds. The $10 meal includes a 1/2 chicken, two sides, roll and butter, cookie and bottled water prepared by Harlan’s BBQ of Pandora. The meal is available for dine-in; carry-out; or delivery for orders of 10 or more to the same location during lunchtime (June 2 deadline for delivery).

