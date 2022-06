Crimestoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police of a Hit & Run Crash with injuries. Yesterday at approximately 7:13PM, a motorcyclist was struck and injured traveling northbound on North Main Street near the intersection of Dunlap Street. The motorcycle was struck by an early 2000s model Gray or Light Blue Dodge Intrepid that was traveling eastbound on Dunlap Street. Witnesses on the scene described the driver of the Dodge as a white male with long brown hair, possibly in his late teens or early 20s.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO