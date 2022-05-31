2023 Lexus RX Debuts Today: See The Livestream

The fourth-generation RX has been around since late 2015 so the timing is right to unveil the next iteration of Lexus’ luxury crossover. Toyota’s premium brand has been awfully tight-lipped about the new model, although one of the teaser images revealed the existence of a 500h model. It’s believed to pack...
Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
Buick is falling in line. On Wednesday, Buick announced it will release its first electric vehicle in 2024. To show the design direction for that and other Buicks moving forward, the brand also revealed the Wildcat EV concept car. A sleek 2+2 electric coupe, the Wildcat EV is not a...
The 2023 Toyota Highlander is updated with a new 265-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four engine. The interior also gets updates including a larger infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster, both optional. Expect the 2023 Highlander to go on sale later this year with a slight price increase. It appears that Toyota...
The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
GAS prices approaching record highs, rising inflation, and gas-related taxes have Americans looking for new ways to save money on fuel. But most drivers have assistance that’s within arm’s reach. Virtually all cars have an air recirculation button, with a U-turn arrow icon pointing within the car’s outline....
It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
GM is facing another class-action lawsuit related to the performance of its 8LXX eight-speed automatic transmission. This latest lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and involves 2019 to 2022 model year Chevy, GMC and Cadillac vehicles that were purchased after March 1st, 2019, according to Car Complaints. Plaintiffs claim the 8LXX transmissions in their GM vehicles are prone to jerking, hesitation, surging and lurching while the vehicle is in operation and that GM has been aware of these alleged issues since as early as 2013.
DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
Ford is hoping its dealers sell a lot of the electric F-150 Lightning pickups that are on the way to their showrooms now, but not all of them. The automaker has set up a special program that gives stores that opt in early access to F-150 Lightning demo trucks, or "mannequins" as they are referred to in the business, to use for test drives and to help promote the milestone model.
Gas prices have been hitting record highs, and it’s getting more difficult to justify a leisurely drive to nowhere. People have been turning to or considering alternative fuel vehicles to reduce the impact of the climbing cost of gas. Electric cars don’t need gas to operate, so it should be cheaper to own one, right? Not exactly. Tap or click here for our report on the cost of ownership for an EV.
Click here to read the full article. There are two types of RVs: those best-suited for weekend camping trips and those that are more like homes on wheels.
WanderBOX’s new Outpost 35 4×4 falls distinctly in the latter category. The burly off-roader will allow you to bring all your favorite domestic comforts with you on the road, including a spacious master bedroom, a full-size bar and even a combination washer/dryer.
The Outpost 35 4×4 isn’t one of those modern-day RVs that looks like a tour bus. Instead, it’s built upon the chassis of a four-wheel-drive Ford F600 Super Duty. Atop that framework...
Often times the term “time capsule” is used to describe what are obviously highly staged barn find videos – this is not one of those times. Instead, what we bring to you today is an amazing video of a guy exploring an abandoned farmhouse located in the middle of nowhere in Canada, along with several classic cars and some farm equipment, for good measure. While it’s sad to see these vehicles just deteriorating as they sit, at the same time it’s incredibly mesmerizing.
