NORTHUMBERLAND – Let’s take a tour of historic Northumberland. From Packer Island, you come into Northumberland on an old steel bridge, and then you move from building to building on King Street, Queen Street, Second Street and Duke Street. You see old homes, businesses, factories, trains, and fire apparatus, then you go back toward Sunbury on what was, at the time, the new metal bridge. So ends your tour of Northumberland in the book of postcards, ‘Northumberland 1772 – 2022.’

NORTHUMBERLAND, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO