Pottstown, PA

Pottstown couple feted for 80 years of marriage, longest in Pennsylvania

By Evan Brandt
Daily Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN — When Martha Pish was born, she was the youngest of 13 children and weighed only 2 pounds. Martha’s older sister was a nurse who helped to deliver her and did not expect Martha to live through the night, according to the family lore. “But they wrapped her in a...

www.dailylocal.com

FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pottstown, PA
East Lansdowne, PA
Pottstown, PA
Chester, PA
Chester, PA
Pennsylvania Society
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Calls for Property Tax Relief to Help Older Adults

STEELTON, PA — Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres and Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead were joined by Rep. Patty Kim and community leaders on Friday to echo Governor Tom Wolf’s call for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to immediately use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Two Catholic churches in Wilkes-Barre closing

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Parishioners gather for a reading of the rosary; one of the few left before St. Andres Bassette church in Wilkes-Barre will close its doors. "We knew it was inevitable because the writing has been on the walls for some time we just didn't know what time that would be," said David Alusick, St. Andre Bassette.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Main Line Media News

Laurel House opens new Upper Gwynedd ‘Safe Haven’

UPPER GWYNEDD — As she stood at the microphone, Tammy Reid reflected back to the late 1990s, when she and her husband Andy had just arrived in Philadelphia at the start of his tenure as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. And what’s been a dream for more than...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Berks and Pa. might have turned a corner on the second omicron surge

The latest weekly report of the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard shows the worst of the second omicron surge in Berks County and across Pennsylvania might be over in terms of cases, though hospitalizations continue to increase. The previous most recent weekly numbers available May 29 showed the rate...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Madeleine Dean
Pat Toomey
Daily Local News

Pottstown company highlights untapped labor pool: second chance workers

POTTSTOWN — America has a severe labor shortage, but it also has an untapped labor pool ready and willing to work. They just need a chance — a second chance. That was the primary topic of discussion Wednesday as U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo sat down for a roundtable with local, state and federal officials and workers and management at American Keg Co.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

Wolf calls on General Assembly to invest in older Pennsylvanians

Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres and Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead were joined by Rep. Patty Kim and community leaders this week to echo Governor Tom Wolf’s call for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to immediately use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

Every day in America, 22 veterans perish from suicide

AVONDALE — America united in honor of veterans on Memorial Day on Monday. Yet many veterans, especially those whose service involved conflicts overseas engaged during the last 50 years, often suffer from depression upon returning stateside again. Across the nation, 22 veterans commit suicide every day, according to the...
AVONDALE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster woman charged with voter fraud in May primary election

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Lancaster has been charged with voter fraud after completing a mail-in voter ballot for her deceased mother. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 60-year-old Cheryl Mihaliak faces charges of forgery, as well as forgery of a ballot for illegally submitting a ballot for her deceased mother during the May 2022 Pennsylvania Democratic Primary.
LANCASTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Dunkin’ Offers Free Donut Today with Beverage Purchase

POTTSTOWN PA – Friday (today, June 3, 2022) is National Donut Day, and across western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties Dunkin’ Donut stores will mark the occasion by offering guests a free “classic donut” of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, the chain said. The offer is available today only, during stores’ regular operating hours, while supplies last.
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

610, 484 and...835? New area code coming soon to eastern Pennsylvania

A new area code will soon be in play in our area. Starting this fall, new phone numbers in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, the Poconos and southeastern Pennsylvania will start with the area code 835, said the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. That's because the supply of phone numbers with...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Summer Fair & Festival Season in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Great Outdoors has announced summer fairs and festivals in the region. The dedicated volunteers and communities in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region take great pride in the many fairs and festivals that they host each year. At these events, visitors will experience a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania announces expanded food assistance eligibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

