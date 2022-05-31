ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Male pedestrian in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Tucson; driver sought (Tucson, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzZrc_0fvURQTs00
Male pedestrian in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Tucson; driver sought (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report

On Sunday, a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Tucson while the driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place near the intersection of South 12th Avenue and West Columbia Street at about 9:30 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fvURQTs00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Sierra Vista man killed, Tucson man injured in motorcycle crash

HEREFORD, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was killed and another was seriously injured when their motorcycles collided in Hereford late Friday, June 3. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:32 p.m. The CCSO said Chad Archer, of Sierra Vista, and Robert Hunt. of...
HEREFORD, AZ
Nationwide Report

19-year-old Charles Mann dead, 19-year-old Taylor Ross injured after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

19-year-old Charles Mann dead, 19-year-old Taylor Ross injured after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 19-year-old Charles Mann, of Mesa, as the man who lost his life and 19-year-old Taylor Ross, of Chandler, as the victim who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Saturday in Phoenix. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place on Interstate 17 near Camp Verde [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Craycroft and River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Craycroft Road near River early Friday, June 3. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 21-year-old Brandon Repola died at the scene. The PCSD said Repola was speeding while heading southbound on Craycroft when...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police investigating shooting near 29th and Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department told KOLD News 13, a shooting was reported near 29th Street and Craycroft Road. Police were on scene early Saturday morning. The victim is an adult man. TPD said he was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'He didn't deserve this:' Family mourns Mesa man killed in hit-and-run crash

MESA, Ariz. - The family of a Mesa man is pleading for help after he was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday, May 28. The incident happened just before 1:00 a.m., in an area near just east of 54th Street and University Drive. There were no witnesses, so deputies and the family are asking anyone to come forward with information.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Az Rrb#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Arizona Accident News
KOLD-TV

Body of police officer killed in Whiteriver brought to Pima County

Crooks have been sneaking into the Palm Lake Village, off 32nd Street and Greenway Road, and riding off with homeowners’ golf carts. Police officer killed during shooting in eastern Arizona. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. White Mountain Apache police officer Adrian Lopez was killed in the shooting late Thursday...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Several homes in Tucson area suffer unexplained roof damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several homes on the northwest side suffered unexplained roof damage on Friday, June 3. According to homeowner Marco Tellez, it happened in a neighborhood near Old Father and Magee around 3 p.m. “I was sitting on my couch about (and) heard this huge bang...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Jose Fraijo Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on West River Road [Tucson, AZ]

26-Year-Old Motorcyclist Died after SUV Collision near North La Canada Drive. According to authorities, a Kia Sport Utility Vehicle was turning left onto River Road when they collided with a Kawasaki motorcycle for reasons unknown. The motorcyclist, identified as 26-year-old Fraijo, was quickly transported to a hospital by paramedics where...
KOLD-TV

Man detained, woman sent to hospital after incident outside shops at El Con Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police detained a man after a woman was injured in a reported aggravated assault outside some shops at El Con Center on Thursday, June 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide any other details about the assault or the woman’s injuries.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Robbery suspect smashes pickup through locked doors of Circle K

ARIZONA’S HEART AND SOL: Jose Delgado giving back to students in Bisbee. This week’s Arizona Heart & Sol is Jose Delgado, a retired teacher who volunteers at Greenway School in Bisbee. Passing a budget is becoming more and more necessary as the state ticks down to the end...
BISBEE, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Gage Bastian Dies in Speeding Motorcycle Collision on Jones Boulevard [Tucson, AZ]

Rider Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident on East Speedway. The incident occurred at the intersection of North Jones Boulevard and East Speedway on May 23rd. According to reports, Bastian was speeding west on a motorcycle when a driver turned in front of him. As a result, the two vehicles collided.
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy