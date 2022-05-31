Male pedestrian in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Tucson; driver sought (Tucson, AZ) Nationwide Report

On Sunday, a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Tucson while the driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place near the intersection of South 12th Avenue and West Columbia Street at about 9:30 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .