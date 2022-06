Since its premiere last fall with fervent acclaim from both critics and fans tuning in each week, CBS's Ghosts has become more than just a breakout hit among audiences. The single-camera comedy boasting sharp writing and a brilliant ensemble cast has averaged more than 8.4 million viewers in its debut season, making it the most-watched freshman comedy of 2021-2022. With the show also being a serious contender for this year's Emmys race in a multitude of categories for writing, performing and directing across comedy, the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom is one series star Richie Moriarty tells PopCulture.com exclusively finds a perfect balance between comedy and warmhearted sentiment thanks to its writing.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO