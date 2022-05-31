ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA Athletic Board approves budget

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
Athens, Ga. Description: Sanford Stadium Aerials during Football Game Date of Photo: 9/29/2012 Credit: Peter Frey, University of Georgia Photographic Services File: 29314-074 The University of Georgia owns the rights to this image or has permission to redistribute this image. Permission to use this image is granted for internal UGA publications and promotions and for a one-time use for news purposes. Separate permission and payment of a fee is required to use any image for any other purpose, including but not limited to, commercial, advertising or illustrative purposes. Unauthorized use of any of these copyrighted photographs is unlawful and may subject the user to civil and criminal penalties. Possession of this image signifies agreement to all the terms described above. (UGA Sports Communication)

The Board of the University of Georgia Athletic Association has wrapped up its spring meeting on Lake Oconee, approving a $162 million athletic department budget. UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks says that’s an increase of 8 percent over the previous year.

From Tim Hix, UGA Sports Communications…

A fiscal year 2023 budget of $162,278,743 was unanimously approved by the University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors as its annual two-day spring meeting concluded here Friday.

The budget projection for 2023 represents nearly an eight percent increase from the 2022 budget. “This (2023 budget) is a look back to pre-Covid numbers,” said J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks. “Last year there was a lot of uncertainty as we began to return to normal. This year is a return to normal projections as you look at budgets, when you talk about travel and recruiting. So it’s more of a return to normal. We hope and project it to be a more ‘normal’ year and it’s reflected in the projected budget.”

Day Two agenda items included reports from student representatives Meg Kowalski (Tennis), Josh Stinson (baseball) about initiatives by the Georgia Way program. and Brennan Cox (student body rep), who proposed a series of changes to the student ticket policy for the 2023 school year. The changes were approved by the Board. The Student Wellness Committee, represented by Faculty Athletics Representative David Shipley, reported on further programs to enhance the mental well-being of UGA student-athletes. UGA Vice President for Finance Ryan Nesbit also presented the Treasurer’s Report for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

The increased emphasis on student-athletes’ mental health programs were reflected in the 2023 budget projections. “I think we’re seeing it on a national level. It’s not just college athletes; it’s college students in general,” Brooks said. “We recognize that. We’re dealing with a lot of high-performing student-athletes that put a lot of pressure on themselves. We’re learning that the support we give them in that area goes a long way. They’ve embraced it. So we want to support them on the court, on the field, in the classroom.”

The tenures of all three student representatives expired at the end of the 2022 academic year. Student-athlete reps on the Board for 2023 will be softball player Jaiden Fields, a junior from Kennesaw., and sprinter Caleb Cavanaugh, a junior from Houston, Texas. The student body representative for 2023 was voted on Thursday by the Board and will be announced at a later date.

Methodists meet in Athens, vote to allow 70 churches to disaffiliate

The North Georgia Methodist Conference that began Thursday continues this morning at the Classic Center in downtown Athens. Delegates have voted to allow 70 churches to disaffiliate from the conference in a doctrinal divide over LGBTQ issues. The churches requesting disaffiliation made up approximately nine percent of the churches in the North Georgia Conference and represent about three percent of the membership of the United Methodist Conference as a whole.
Lake Show set for Saturday

The annual Lake Show returns to Lake Lanier, with music and other activities scheduled for Saturday. Legendary soul singer Otis Redding left his son with a musical heritage that extends far beyond the hit records for which he is famous. Bestowed with his father’s unique musical gift, for nearly 25 years he has put this talent to good use by not only touring and performing, but also writing and arranging since the early 80s.
Helen to the Atlantic balloon race culminates

The Helen to the Atlantic balloon race is scheduled to wrap up today. The South’s oldest balloon event and the United States’ only long distance hot air balloon race will begin (weather permitting) with a mass ascension of around 20 bright and colorful hot air balloons, in North Georgia’s Alpine Village - Helen. Race competitors and local flyers will take to the sky at 7:00 am, Thursday, June 2, 2022. If the weather conditions are too windy or storms are forecast, the take off will be postponed until conditions are acceptable.
Trial of Madison Co man charged in prison guard murders begins in Eatonton

The trial against Ricky Dubose began Wednesday with an opening statement from the defense, saying he should be found guilty but mentally ill. Dubose is the Madison County man charged in the 2017 murders of two state Corrections officers who were shot and killed during an escape from a prison transport bus in Putnam County. Dubose and Donnie Rowe were arrested in Tennessee. Rowe was convicted last year.
Athens-Clarke Co PD probes shooting, reported carjacking

Athens-Clarke County Police investigate a shooting: they say a 29 year-old man suffered what are described as non life-threatening injuries when shots were fired on Hawthorne Avenue in Athens. There was no immediate word on suspects or motive. Athens-Clarke County Police were, at last report, trying to find suspects in...
