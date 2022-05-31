ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Man drowns in Lake Lanier, crashes claim lives in Barrow and Stephens counties

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
Lake Lanier safety

We have this morning the name of the teenager killed in a car crash on Highway 81 in Walton County: Michael Powell was 17 years old, from Loganville. He was a student at Bethlehem Christian Academy.

A 40 year-old man from Toccoa was killed in a Monday crash in Stephens County: Jake Boyd was in a Jeep that was hit by a car at the intersection of Highways 17 and 365. The Georgia State Patrol says the driver of the car—a 61 year-old man from Bryson City North Carolina—has been charged in the accident, which remains under investigation.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating a holiday weekend drowning on Lake Lanier: the body of the 20 year-old man was recovered by divers from Hall County Fire and Rescue in the Margaritaville area of Lake Lanier. The DNR says Jose Camarillo was from Stone Mountain.

#Drowning#Georgia#North Carolina#Traffic Accident#Highway 81#Jeep#The Georgia State Patrol
