With Dave Aiken, professor and extension ag law and water law specialist, UNL Center for Agricultural Profitability. In 2015, California passed sweeping legislation requiring the preparation and implementation of local groundwater sustainability plans. The California Sustainable Groundwater Management Act is now the most aggressive groundwater management law in the West and has features that may be worth considering in Nebraska. In this webinar, Dave Aiken will describe the SGMA, explain where there are policy disagreements between state and local officials, and highlight SGMA features that might be improvements to their Nebraska counterparts.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO