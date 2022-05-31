ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Supreme Court and the Originalist Fallacy

By Garrett Epps
Washington Monthly
 4 days ago
Even as Texas families mourn their dead, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Tuesday tells us that what America needs is more guns on the streets and highways. If they do—and though I hate to make Court predictions, it seems...

