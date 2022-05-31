Sullivan Co. Jail Groundbreaking

The expansion of the Knox County Jail is now underway at the facilty on Old Decker Road. The work will add space for inmates, renovate some existing space, and add a new Community Corrections center to the Jail area. One of the main concerns is working around the construction. Knox...
The Vincennes Board of Zoning Appeals has denied a request for a church to be built on McDowell Road. The proposal was by the Victory Community Church, for a 72-hundred square foot metal building on the property. The church is currently located at 12th and State in Vincennes. Over 100...
The City of Vincennes and Republic Services are combining for tomorrow’s annual large item collection. The collection site will be Republic Services’ Vincennes location on Second Street. The collection will be held from eight a-m to 11-30 a-m tomorrow, and again on Saturday, June 11th. Identification is required,...
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bicknell man overnight on theft and battery-related charges. 24 year-old Chandler McGregor is charged with unauthorized entry into a vehicle, and battery by bodily waste. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
A joint ribbon cutting and open house is planned for Thursday, June ninth, for the re-purposed former Sun-Commercial Building. The facility is located at 702 Main Street in Vincennes. The building is now the home of three community groups. Those groups include the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, Knox County...
The nation is still mourning and remembering the victims of a tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting took the life of several elementary school students and two teachers. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin says the presence of his officers in schools makes it unlikely for that to happen...
After years of waiting, work is underway on Main Street Phases Two and Three. Phase Two covers Main Street from the Kimmel Extension to Sievers Road; Phase Three runs from Sievers Road to Richard Bauer Drive. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum knows combining Phases Two and Three saves time for both the City, and affected homeowners.
The Vincennes Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a special exception for a new church building in the 1700 block of McDowell Road. The Victory Community Church is seeking the exception to place the new building on a vacant lot on McDowell Road. The area is zoned R-1; however, under current rules, churches can be allowed special exceptions to build in any zoning designation.
The United Way of Knox County has laid out the theme for this year’s coming fund-raising campaign. The theme is “Building a Better CommYOUnity.” United Way of Knox County director Mark Hill says the success of April’s Big Balloon Build inflated their theme for this year.
Lane restrictions are set for June 6th on the Red Skelton Bridge on US 50. The restrictions will allow for thin deck overlay and joint replacement. Traffic will be restricted over both bridges crossing the Wabash River at first. Then one bridge will be closed at a time with traffic...
Robinson, Illinois Police arrested two people on drug charges Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop. 53-year-old James H. Hightshoe Jr. of Hutsonville was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringe. 35-year-old Aaron Shields of Robinson was also arrested during the traffic stop for...
The Vincennes Community Schools’ Summer Food Service Programis is now underway. The program is happening at Lincoln High School, Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary, the 1972 Building, Riley Elementary School, and Vigo Elementary. LHS service will last to June 23rd, with July 29th the last day at Tecumseh-Harrison, Vigo, and the 1972...
Four Knox County girls were named All Blue Chip Conference in tennis this spring. South Knox had three on the list, including Grace Arnold, Abby Cunningham, and Madi Ziegler. Rivet’s selection was Kenadee Frey. Loogootee had six named to the team– including Katie Collison, Caitlyn Carrico, Grace Gingerich, Madison...
13 Teams Competed at the Cypress Hills Golf Club Friday for the chance to move onto Golf Regionals. Gibson Southern, Vincennes Lincoln, and South Knox will all advance as a team to the Boys Golf Regional as they finished as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively. Gibson Southern shot a 309, Vincennes Lincoln a 322, and South Knox carded A 330, winning a tiebreaker with Barr-Reeve. Rivet was 5th followed by Wood Memorial, Washington, Princeton, Pike Central, North Daviess, Tecumseh, North Knox, and Washington Catholic.
Baseball Regional Action is set to take place around the state today. In Class 1A at Loogootee, New Washington takes on Tecumseh at 10:30 followed by Barr-Reeve and Bordon. Class 2A at Bosse Field features Linton-Stockton and North Decatur at 11 AM Eastern followed by Forest Park and Providence. Class...
Comments / 0