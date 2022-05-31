Report: Chelsea Rejected Antonio Rudiger Contract Extension in 2020 Due to 'Small Signing-On Bonus'

Chelsea rejected the chance to extend Antonio Rudiger's contract until 2023 back in 2020 due to a 'small signing-on bonus', according to reports.

Chelsea rejected the chance to extend Antonio Rudiger's contract until 2023 back in 2020 due to a 'small signing-on bonus', according to reports.

The 29-year-old will leave the Blues this summer upon the expiry of his deal in June, set to join Real Madrid.

As per Nizaar Kinsella , Chelsea previously reached a verbal agreement on terms but the small signing-on bonus saw an extension break down.

The report states that Chelsea were willing to offer him a one-year extension under Frank Lampard in 2020, despite a lack of game time.

The deal would have seen the German remain on £100,000-a-week until 2023 as Chelsea were willing to let him leave on loan in January 2021.

AC Milan held interest but opted to sign Fikayo Tomori instead on loan with an option to buy, a successful deal for the Serie A side after lifting the league title with Tomori this season.

Rudiger was open to the idea of the contract extension at Chelsea and had agreed to the terms verbally but his brother and agenda demanded a 'small sign-on bonus, which was 'dismissed out of hand' by Marina Granovaskaia.

Since the rejection, it has been difficult for Chelsea to reach terms on a new contract, with Rudiger's form vastly improving under Thomas Tuchel and interest from elsewhere putting pressure on the club.

Chelsea were then sanctioned under Roman Abramovich and couldn't engage in transfer or contract negotiations, leaving them behind their rivals and ultimately seeing Rudiger depart.

