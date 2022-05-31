ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Rejected Antonio Rudiger Contract Extension in 2020 Due to 'Small Signing-On Bonus'

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEcj3_0fvUPQYI00

Chelsea rejected the chance to extend Antonio Rudiger's contract until 2023 back in 2020 due to a 'small signing-on bonus', according to reports.

Chelsea rejected the chance to extend Antonio Rudiger's contract until 2023 back in 2020 due to a 'small signing-on bonus', according to reports.

The 29-year-old will leave the Blues this summer upon the expiry of his deal in June, set to join Real Madrid.

As per Nizaar Kinsella , Chelsea previously reached a verbal agreement on terms but the small signing-on bonus saw an extension break down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ameqn_0fvUPQYI00

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The report states that Chelsea were willing to offer him a one-year extension under Frank Lampard in 2020, despite a lack of game time.

The deal would have seen the German remain on £100,000-a-week until 2023 as Chelsea were willing to let him leave on loan in January 2021.

AC Milan held interest but opted to sign Fikayo Tomori instead on loan with an option to buy, a successful deal for the Serie A side after lifting the league title with Tomori this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Rudiger was open to the idea of the contract extension at Chelsea and had agreed to the terms verbally but his brother and agenda demanded a 'small sign-on bonus, which was 'dismissed out of hand' by Marina Granovaskaia.

Since the rejection, it has been difficult for Chelsea to reach terms on a new contract, with Rudiger's form vastly improving under Thomas Tuchel and interest from elsewhere putting pressure on the club.

Chelsea were then sanctioned under Roman Abramovich and couldn't engage in transfer or contract negotiations, leaving them behind their rivals and ultimately seeing Rudiger depart.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool’s Highest Earners Revealed, Three Players On At Least £200,000 Per Week

Liverpool’s wage bill has been unveiled, and Virgil van Dijk tops the list, raking in a whopping £11.4 million a year. This comes as no surprise as the Dutch centre back is one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp, Van Dijk is the record holder for the longest run without defeat at home in the Premier League, his last defeat at Anfield was against Liverpool, when he was playing for Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fikayo Tomori
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Ac Milan#Imago#Uk Sports Pics Ltd#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy