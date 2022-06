Master of Wine Mollie Battenhouse has worked in many areas of the restaurant and wine industries, from being the head sommelier at New York's Tribeca Grill to her current positions as director of wine education for Jackson Family Wines, instructor at The International Wine Center in New York and wine and spirits partner at Preferabli. She is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and cooked in restaurants including Palace Cafe in New Orleans, the French-Indian fusion restaurant Pondicheri in New York and worked for Daniel Boulud in New York. Battenhouse is coming to the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience (June 7-12) to lead a seminar on food and wine pairing and one on chardonnay. Find information about NOWFE programs at nowfe.com.

