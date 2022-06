The Darien Community Association will hold its annual meeting June 3 with coffee at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting at 10 a.m. Featured guests will be Taylor Carter and Liz Geiger, hosts of the podcast “Now We’re Talking Darien,” who will be in conversation with S.E. Cupp, a CNN commentator and Darien resident. Carter and Geiger launched the podcast in spring 2021, talking about the town they live in and love. They have hosted more than 40 podcasts, showcasing all aspects of life in Darien.

