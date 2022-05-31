ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rodents on the rise: How NYC is losing the rat battle

By Jake Offenhartz
Gothamist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late summer of 2019, Eric Adams was standing over a pile of oily rat corpses, outlining his plan to flush the city of its vermin problem. “Many people have normalized having rats in their community,” the then-Brooklyn Borough President lamented. “The unwillingness to think outside the box and look at...

Comments / 7

The One and Only
4d ago

The animal rights activists have deemed rats an endangered species. NYC is doomed; too many vermins both four and two legged.

CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Centering the homeless right out of housing

It should have been a match made in heaven. With COVID-19 hitting the tourism industry, many New York hotels were sitting empty, possibly unable ever to recover. At the same time, the city’s homeless population was growing. Why not convert some of the abandoned hotels into housing for the homeless?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo Returns to NY for Its 8th Year

Cannabis World Congress and Business (CWCB) Expo returned to the Javits Center in Manhattan at a very decisive time for New York's cannabis industry. New York state legalized adult-use cannabis in 2021, and coveted retail licenses are poised to be issued within months, which amped up the excitement at CWCB Expo for those aspiring to sell cannabis in New York state.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Early Addition: It remains affordable to live in NYC if you share an apartment with a bunch of strangers

Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Midtownaissance is still happening, with or without office workers. Here's what else is going on:. The New Yorker has a long piece this morning about the 2013 death of a Park Slope boy who was hit by a driver, and the ensuing movement to change New York City's traffic laws to prevent pedestrian deaths.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hell’s Kitchen clubgoers talk about spiked drinks, taxi death

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — West 46th Street was bustling on Thursday night this week, even as members of New York City’s gay community were talking about the death of a young clubgoer who got into a taxi there — and didn’t exit alive. “Everyone is aware of it, yes,” said Terrence Schroeder, who lives […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Worst Place To Live In New York

For every "Best Of" list, there has to be the opposite and a "Worst Of" list. Every year there are rankings and ratings put out about all the amazing best places to live in New York. But what about the bottom of the list? What about the place that gets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

53 Affordable Senior Housing Units Available at Park 79 on the Upper West Side

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Park 79, a seven-story senior housing building at 117 West 79th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Designed by CTA Architects and developed by Fairstead in partnership with Project FIND, the structure yields 77 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 40 to 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $53,400.
MANHATTAN, NY

