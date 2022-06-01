ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shareholder Harris says Credit Suisse doesn't need equity rise

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTzsb_0fvUNFab00

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Major Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) shareholder Harris Associates sees no need for the Swiss bank to raise fresh equity capital, it said on Tuesday after Reuters reported the bank was weighing options to shore up its balance sheet. read more

"Given the strength of their balance sheet today, we agree with the company's statement that no new equity raise is necessary," David Herro of Harris Associates told Reuters.

Harris Associates holds a stake of around 5.2%, according to the bank's website, making it the biggest shareholder.

Reporting by Simon Jessop, Writing by Michael Shields, editing by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Morningstar scraps ESG product found to overly focus on Israel

(Reuters) - A unit of Morningstar Inc that rates companies on environmental, social and governance criteria will no longer sell a human rights research product to investors after an independent review found it “focuses disproportionately on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict” relative to other high-risk regions, executives said on Thursday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Capital#Swiss
Reuters

Goldman Sachs COO Waldron sees unprecedented shocks in economy

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Thursday the current economic turmoil is one of the most challenging ones he has ever faced in his career. "This is among if not the most complex, dynamic environment I've ever seen...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

JPMorgan Chase increased its guidance for net interest income today. JPMorgan Chase also now expects to generate higher returns this year. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said recessionary calls "get overquoted." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
thecentersquare.com

U.S. Treasury Secretary says she was wrong about inflation

(The Center Square) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted this week she was wrong and underestimated inflation, which continues to soar. During an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer Tuesday, Yellen said that she failed to anticipate that inflation would become such a significant problem. "I think I was...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Brazil prosecutor probes death at BRF meat facility

June 3 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor prosecutor said on Friday that the death of a young man at a meat plant operated by BRF (BRFS3.SA) in the southern state of Parana is under investigation. "It is a tragedy, we are dealing with another death at a meat packing plant,"...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.Korean shares track Wall Street marginally higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI rises, set to end week higher * Korean won jumps against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield climbs SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tracked the Wall Street higher on Friday, but gains were limited on caution ahead of the U.S. jobs data. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 6.27 points, or 0.24%, to 2,665.26 as of 0106 GMT, after rising as much as 0.85% in early trade. The index is set to end the week more than 1% higher. ** U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, a data that supports views that the pace of monetary tightening cannot accelerate even more. ** The local stock market started higher but investors also booked profits amid weak expectations of an upward trend, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that the focus is on the U.S. jobs data due later in the day. ** South Korea's deputy central bank chief said annual consumer price growth would likely stay in the 5% range in June and July and that containing inflation expectations was important, as the country's inflation hit the highest in nearly 14 years. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.30% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.23%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 76.8 billion won ($61.83 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,241.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.89% higher than Thursday. The currency is set to post a third weekly rise. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,240.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,240.3. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.154%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 3.448%. ($1 = 1,242.1100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy