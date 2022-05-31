ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Advance Lawsuit And Receive Surprising Gift

By Christopher Rhodes
Blavity
Blavity
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

May 31 marks the 101st anniversary of the beginning of the Tulsa Race Massacre that destroyed the prosperous Greenwood neighborhood, a community of Black...

blavity.com

Comments / 1

Related
timesnewsexpress.com

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt condemns mass shooting at Tulsa hospital that left four dead

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt slammed “the senseless act of violence and hatred” that occurred on a hospital campus in Tulsa, which left at least four people dead. A shooter armed with a handgun and a rifle on Wednesday burst into the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital, which houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed five people were found fatally shot on the scene, including four victims. He said the shooter was also found dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa woman creates safe space for teen girls, seeks funding

A decade ago, Tulsan Premadonna Braddick organized the first Girls’ Teen Summit as a way to encourage local girls and prepare them to navigate life’s challenges. Since then, the Summit has grown into a movement that has reached approximately 2,000 young women across Oklahoma and the surrounding states. Braddick is looking for more funding to expand the program’s impact.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6

5 Dead In Mass Shooting At Tulsa Doctor's Office

Four people were killed Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a doctor's office in Tulsa. A fifth person believed to be the suspect, died by suicide, Tulsa Police confirmed. Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to the Warren Clinic near 64th Street and Yale Avenue, where a shooter entered the building with a long rifle and a handgun.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Four killed in Tulsa medical center shooting; police say gunman died by suicide

There’s been yet one more mass taking pictures in the US – this time at a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say 4 individuals had been killed, and the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It marks the 20th mass taking pictures because the elementary faculty bloodbath in Uvalde, Texas. Reagan Ledbetter of CBS affiliate KOTV in Tulsa reviews the newest.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Massacre#Violent Crime#101st#The Tulsa Race Massacre
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Gov. Stitt Issues Statement After Deadly Shooting

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued a statement in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at a doctor's office in Tulsa. Stitt tweeted the statement after 8 p.m. Wednesday:. He wrote: "What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured. I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation. I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed."
TULSA, OK
myarklamiss.com

Tulsa gunman blamed doctor for back pain, police say

TULSA, Okla. (NewsNation) — A man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain opened fire at a Tulsa hospital, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself, police said Thursday. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thenewzealandtimes.com

Destroying ‘Black Wall Street’: An Illustrated History of the Tulsa Race Massacre

Editor’s Note: The following may include first-person accounts of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that contain graphic depictions and outdated racial terminology. We have chosen not to edit these survivor stories so as not to clutter their stories with interpretation or exclusion. This graphic novel was originally released in 2021 in conjunction with the 100 Years Later package.
newsakmi.com

How Two Queer-Owned Restaurant Groups Are Thriving in Oklahoma

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Bond denied for suspect in fatal Oklahoma festival shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A 26-year-old man suspected in a shooting that killed one person and wounded seven more at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma has been denied bond. Skyler Buckner surrendered to law enforcement Sunday afternoon following the shooting earlier that day at the Memorial Day weekend...
TAFT, OK
Blavity

Blavity

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Hard hitting and culturally relevant news, insights, and commentary, from voices unique voices across the Diaspora. If it’s happening in the culture, you’ll find it at Blavity : News online.

 https://blavity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy