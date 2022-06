Sharing passwords for subscription streaming services is common all over the world, and while Netflix used to act (mostly) fine about it, the company is clearly having some very serious second thoughts, as recently we learned about plans to start testing a crackdown on this practice in some markets. The plan is for Netflix to convert freeloaders to their own subscriptions, or at the very least charge a fee for non-household sub accounts if they're going to keep sharing them. But as this effort has gotten underway, it sounds like things have been nothing short of a mess.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO