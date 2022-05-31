ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State officials say workforce dollars were misspent. The money still hasn’t been repaid.

By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal
JACKSON • Half a year after State Auditor Shad White alleged a community college and private business leaders misspent more than $2 million in taxpayer funds, the state Attorney General is still deciding whether to file suit to recoup those funds.

A spokesman for White told the Daily Journal that Itawamba Community College, a former college dean, owners of furniture manufacturing company Chapter 3 Inc. and a former employee of the furniture company have not repaid around $2.3 million of misspent Workforce Enhancement Training funds. The auditor's office demanded the money last October.

The auditor’s office does not have the legal authority to pursue civil or criminal sanctions against anyone, so the cases have been transferred to the state Attorney General’s Office to make the final determination whether to sue the recipients in court.

Michelle Williams, chief of staff to Attorney General Lynn Fitch, said the AG’s office is in the process of evaluating the information White’s office sent and determining if the agency wants to file a suit to recoup the funds.

Whenever the auditor sends demand letters over the Fitch's office for review, AG employees typically conduct their own investigation to weight the merits of the case.

Fitch's office could have started investigating the case toward the end of last year, but when the Daily Journal contacted the two agencies, they discovered that there was some miscommunication, resulting in a delay.

Evan as the auditor has raised serious questions about the integrity of the state-support workforce program and criminal charges continue to play out, lawmakers largely left the WET fund statutes unchanged.

Most of the demand letter recipients have denied mishandling the WET money, even as criminal cases are pending related to the investigation.

The money at the heart of the sprawling cases is collected through an unemployment insurance tax on private businesses. The funds were previously controlled by the Mississippi Community College Board alone.

The Office of Workforce Development, which has been rebranded as Accelerate Mississippi, is now tasked with overseeing that roughly $25 million tranche, though they are still required to collaborate with the college board in where the money goes.

Before the creation of Accelerate, the Community College Board oversaw WET spending alone. All the money that White’s office says was misused was while it was still under the college board’s oversight.

WET fund laws go largely unchanged, despite White's pleas

Legislators continue to pump tax dollars into the state-sanctioned workforce programs, despite White last year urging lawmakers to add more guardrails.

“Now is the time for policymakers to acknowledge there are not enough fraud-prevention safeguards in place in our workforce training program,” White said last year. “Hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent on this every year. We need to be sure the money is being used appropriately.”

This past legislative session, the Senate introduced a bill to tweak how the WET funds operate. House leadership amended that bill by directing Accelerate alone to “administer and oversee the funds.”

That language was taken out of the final version of the bill, and so state law still provides a role for the community college board.

Ryan Miller, the executive director of Accelerate, told the Daily Journal that even though there was no legislative changes, Accelerate has worked with an outside accounting firm and implemented its own internal regulations to make sure the WET dollars are not questioned in the future.

Among those internal guardrails are asking the community colleges to apply for the WET funds similar to how other government groups use a “Request for Proposal” process to solicit bids from outside vendors.

If colleges are awarded the dollars, they’re also required to submit periodic updates to Accelerate on their progress, according to Miller.

“If we’re doing this right, it will be exciting to see how Mississippians are growing in their careers,” Miller said. “And I think we’ve taken steps to ensure that.”

Defendants maintain innocence in criminal probe

Joseph Lowder, a former dean of economic and community services with ICC, and Eureda “Edie” Washington, a former employee with Chapter 3, were both indicted in October on fraud charges in connection with White’s accusations.

Lowder, who has since left the college, stands accused of producing fraudulent documents to conceal a double-billing scheme involving nearly $10,000, according to the auditor.

Daniel Sparks, a state legislator and Lowder’s attorney, told the Daily Journal his sent White’s office a response to the allegations asserting it was improper for his client to repay any of the money until the criminal charges have concluded.

Washington, on the other hand, is alleged to have fraudulently obtained over $680,000 for Chapter 3. Paperwork submitted to secure these payments allegedly contained discrepancies.

Washington’s attorney, Tupelo-based lawyer Jason Herring, largely declined to offer new comments for this story, but said he has not received any further communication from state officials since the October demand letters.

Washington has also denied White’s accusations.

David and Jennifer Schock, the former owners of Chapter 3 Inc. have also been asked to pay back the $680,000 that the company received, plus the other costs connected to the case.

Neither of the Schocks immediately responded to a request for comment for this story, and they are not accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

But the largest pot of unpaid money, around $1.2 million, involves ICC.

ICC through a spokesperson declined to comment for this story, but has adamantly denied the auditor’s allegations in previous statements and said it looks forward to refuting them in court.

The college hired former U.S. Attorney Michael Hurst to conduct an internal investigation into the auditor’s assertions. While Hurst was U.S. attorney, he publicly criticized White for not involving federal investigators in an embezzlement investigation at the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

“Based upon that internal investigation, the College strongly denies any and all allegations of illegal or improper activity by the institution or its current or former employees,” the college previously said. “Throughout all of this, ICC has continued to provide unparalleled workforce training pursuant to state law for both our communities and our state.”

At the same time,a former ICC employee named Tatiana Sherman claims that she lost her job at ICC after sounding the alarm bells over Lowder’s supposed activities in handling the tax dollars. She is suing the college in civil court.

Both Lowder and ICC leaders have denied Sherman’s claims. Her civil litigation remains ongoing.

#Unemployment Benefits#Embezzlement#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Social Security#State Auditor Shad White#The Daily Journal#Chapter 3 Inc#Ag
