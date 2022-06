Post Malone has discussed his relationship with TikTok, saying he struggles “to make something natural” on the social media platform. Conversations around the demands on artists from record labels to use the platform have been in the headlines in recent weeks after Halsey shared a number of posts claiming that their label were holding a new song hostage until they could “fake” a viral TikTok.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO