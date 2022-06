SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri state troopers want to make sure drivers stay safe on the roads. In 2021, 333 people were killed in a car accident in Missouri during what’s known as the 100 deadliest days. More crashes happen between Memorial Day and Labor Day than at any other time of year. The causes of those crashes were distracted driving, excessive speeding, and following too closely. Troopers want to help everyone stay safe on the roads with a few critical tips.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO