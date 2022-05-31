Hillsborough high school scholars give us hope | Letters

The 2022 winners of the R.F. “Red” Pittman Tribune essay contest, left to right: Andrea Rodriguez, Newsome High School; Rowan O'Flanagan, Plant High School; Suhani M. Shah, Carrollwood Day School; and Ryan R. Kelly, Tampa Preparatory School. [ Composite ]

A bright future

Read the four winning entries in the 2022 R.F. ‘Red’ Pittman Tribune Scholars essay contest | May 23

Wow, wow, wow. I have been distraught since Florida banned some books and told teachers they could no longer teach what I consider “real” American history. After I read these student essays, my anxiety subsided. Our country and Florida will be in good hands with young people like the authors. Thank you to the students, those who taught them empathy, the teachers and to the Tampa Bay Times for printing the essays. I have hope again.

Geanne Marks, St Petersburg

Don’t punish the law-abiding

Why we don’t know how to stop school shootings | Column, May 27

Justice is served when a person intentionally kills somebody while driving a car and then is sent to prison. Injustice would be after a person intentionally kills somebody while driving a car, the government takes away everybody else’s cars. And that, I believe, is how gun control works.

David Fraser, Clearwater

No more silence

The bright lights lost | May 27

There is no more time for moments of silence. We must speak out and take action now. We must insist that our representatives vote for more restricted gun controls. All parents would agree that the right for their child to have a safe and secure avenue to education far outweighs their neighbor’s right to carry an assault weapon.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, suggested arming teachers as a move to protect our children in schools. How bizarre an idea is that? And are we going to give all teachers an assault rifle, since that seems to be the weapon-of-choice of these killers?

While I am sure the parents of these little children are thankful for all prayers and thoughts of consolation, we must now get off our knees and demand our elected government officials step up and do their job or get out.

Elizabeth M. Lustberg, Tampa

Glad it’s over

Why we don’t know how to stop school shootings | Column, May 27

Thankfully, the hurricane season is starting. That means the dangers of the school season have ended.

Don Evans, Clearwater