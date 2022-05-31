ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough high school scholars give us hope | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hQML_0fvUKIPp00
The 2022 winners of the R.F. “Red” Pittman Tribune essay contest, left to right: Andrea Rodriguez, Newsome High School; Rowan O'Flanagan, Plant High School; Suhani M. Shah, Carrollwood Day School; and Ryan R. Kelly, Tampa Preparatory School. [ Composite ]

A bright future

Read the four winning entries in the 2022 R.F. ‘Red’ Pittman Tribune Scholars essay contest | May 23

Wow, wow, wow. I have been distraught since Florida banned some books and told teachers they could no longer teach what I consider “real” American history. After I read these student essays, my anxiety subsided. Our country and Florida will be in good hands with young people like the authors. Thank you to the students, those who taught them empathy, the teachers and to the Tampa Bay Times for printing the essays. I have hope again.

Geanne Marks, St Petersburg

Don’t punish the law-abiding

Why we don’t know how to stop school shootings | Column, May 27

Justice is served when a person intentionally kills somebody while driving a car and then is sent to prison. Injustice would be after a person intentionally kills somebody while driving a car, the government takes away everybody else’s cars. And that, I believe, is how gun control works.

David Fraser, Clearwater

No more silence

The bright lights lost | May 27

There is no more time for moments of silence. We must speak out and take action now. We must insist that our representatives vote for more restricted gun controls. All parents would agree that the right for their child to have a safe and secure avenue to education far outweighs their neighbor’s right to carry an assault weapon.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, suggested arming teachers as a move to protect our children in schools. How bizarre an idea is that? And are we going to give all teachers an assault rifle, since that seems to be the weapon-of-choice of these killers?

While I am sure the parents of these little children are thankful for all prayers and thoughts of consolation, we must now get off our knees and demand our elected government officials step up and do their job or get out.

Elizabeth M. Lustberg, Tampa

Glad it’s over

Why we don’t know how to stop school shootings | Column, May 27

Thankfully, the hurricane season is starting. That means the dangers of the school season have ended.

Don Evans, Clearwater

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas residents rally to save Klosterman Road parcel after DeSantis veto

When a $3 million appropriation to save 14 acres from development in north Pinellas County passed the Florida Legislature unopposed earlier this year, activists were hopeful. State Rep. Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, a booster of Gov. Ron DeSantis, sponsored the appropriations bill in the House. At a fundraiser for the property in May, Latvala told the crowd he expected the money to come through.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Education
Tampa, FL
Education
Hillsborough County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s what Congress can do to stem cancer deaths in Florida | Column

As a physician and researcher who focuses on cancer day in and day out, I am always thinking about — and working toward — ways to identify, treat and tackle the death rate of this terrible disease. I was pleased to see First Lady Jill Biden, joined by U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, visit the Moffitt Cancer Center recently to call attention to the administration’s renewed Cancer Moonshot program, an initiative aimed at cutting the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years. The Biden-Castor appearance at Moffitt was an excellent opportunity to emphasize the need for progress against a disease that will claim the lives of over 47,000 Floridians this year alone.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Most, but not all, Rays show their LGBTQ+ support

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays’ organizational philosophy toward equality and inclusiveness extends toward the LGBTQ+ community, as evidenced by Saturday’s 16th Pride Night celebration at Tropicana Field. “Our Pride Nights continue to grow both in terms of visibility and participation,” Rays president Matt Silverman said. “By doing...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsborough#High School#School Shootings#Gun Control#American#The Tampa Bay Times#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy