Johnny Depp makes a second surprise appearance on stage in London amid defamation trial verdict

By Zac Ntim
 4 days ago
Johnny Depp.

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

  • Johnny Depp made a second surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck concert in the UK on Monday.
  • The actor appeared on stage alongside Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
  • Depp is currently awaiting the verdict of the defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp appeared onstage alongside musician Jeff Beck for the second consecutive evening in the UK, just days after closing arguments in his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard .

Footage of the concert posted on social media shows Depp on stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London with his guitar, singing next to Beck. According to Sky News , the pair performed their 2020 collaboration "Isolation," a cover of the song John Lennon released in 1970.

"He came knocking on my dressing-room door about five years ago, and we haven't stopped laughing since," Beck said onstage in one video, according Sky News. "We kept it quiet because… obvious reasons… here he is."

This is the second appearance Depp has made onstage alongside Beck. On Sunday, Depp surprised fans at a Jeff Beck concert in Sheffield, England.

As Insider reported , video footage taken from the event shows the pair performing a cover of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" as well as Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing." They also performed Depp's unreleased song, "This is a Song for Ms. Hedy Lamarr."

These onstage appearances come just days after the lawyers representing Depp and Heard gave closing arguments in the pair's ongoing defamation trial.

Johnny Depp first filed the lawsuit against Heard in March 2019 , accusing her of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence. Depp alleged that in reality Heard instead physically and verbally attacked him throughout their relationship. Heard has denied the allegations and countersued, laying out in court filings at least 10 instances in which she says Depp physically abused her, often in what she described were alcohol- or drug-fueled rages.

The jury is currently deliberating on the case, which began on April 11 and included over six weeks of testimony.

Read the original article on Insider

