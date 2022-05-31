Dwayne Johnson shows love to a fan who took a cardboard cutout of him to prom: 'Best prom date ever'

Dwayne Johnson. Axelle Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson reposted a series of photos of a cardboard cutout of him at prom.

A fan called Mel shared the original photographs after taking the cutout to prom as her date.

Johnson played along with the joke and said she was "the best prom date EVER."

Dwayne Johnson said that he was "super happy" that a fan posted pictures of her prom date: A cardboard cutout of the "Red Notice" actor.

On Monday, Johnson reposted the series of pictures on his own Instagram, which showed the fan @smilesweetsraccoon, whose real name is Mel, posing with the cutout throughout her prom event.

"It was absolutely my honor @smilesweetsraccoon and you were the best prom date EVER!!" Johnson captioned the repost. "Great to meet your family and friends too!"

He added: "ps, I'm super happy you posted this! Have the best summer!"

In their original post, Mel wrote: "Thank you @therock for taking me to prom. I had so much fun. Best date a person could ask for."

Both the 50-year-old actor and the fan also used the hashtag #itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower, a reference to Johnson's rap on the song "Face Off," which went viral last year.

The actor is known for being active on social media. In 2020, Johnson shared a video of himself rapping the track "You're Welcome" from the 2016 animated film "Moana" in order to get his 1-year-old daughter Tia to wash her hands for two minutes. Last year, Johnson also responded to a viral photo of an Alabama cop who looked like him.

"Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we'll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got 'em #ericfields," Johnson wrote in response to the similarity.

Johnson is set to star in two DC superhero movies later this year. "DC League of Super-Pets," which premieres on July 29, is an animated movie in which Johnson is the voice of Superman's dog Krypto. Johnson also makes his debut as the anti-hero Black Adam in October.

"Black Adam," which premieres on October 21, also stars Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge as heroes trying to stop the titular character.