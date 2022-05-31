ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson shows love to a fan who took a cardboard cutout of him to prom: 'Best prom date ever'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02T8Ga_0fvUI8kE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shdYG_0fvUI8kE00
Dwayne Johnson.

Axelle Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

  • Dwayne Johnson reposted a series of photos of a cardboard cutout of him at prom.
  • A fan called Mel shared the original photographs after taking the cutout to prom as her date.
  • Johnson played along with the joke and said she was "the best prom date EVER."

Dwayne Johnson said that he was "super happy" that a fan posted pictures of her prom date: A cardboard cutout of the "Red Notice" actor.

On Monday, Johnson reposted the series of pictures on his own Instagram, which showed the fan @smilesweetsraccoon, whose real name is Mel, posing with the cutout throughout her prom event.

"It was absolutely my honor @smilesweetsraccoon and you were the best prom date EVER!!" Johnson captioned the repost. "Great to meet your family and friends too!"

He added: "ps, I'm super happy you posted this! Have the best summer!"

In their original post, Mel wrote: "Thank you @therock for taking me to prom. I had so much fun. Best date a person could ask for."

Both the 50-year-old actor and the fan also used the hashtag #itsaboutdriveitsaboutpower, a reference to Johnson's rap on the song "Face Off," which went viral last year.

The actor is known for being active on social media. In 2020, Johnson shared a video of himself rapping the track "You're Welcome" from the 2016 animated film "Moana" in order to get his 1-year-old daughter Tia to wash her hands for two minutes. Last year, Johnson also responded to a viral photo of an Alabama cop who looked like him.

"Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we'll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got 'em #ericfields," Johnson wrote in response to the similarity.

Johnson is set to star in two DC superhero movies later this year. "DC League of Super-Pets," which premieres on July 29, is an animated movie in which Johnson is the voice of Superman's dog Krypto. Johnson also makes his debut as the anti-hero Black Adam in October.

"Black Adam," which premieres on October 21, also stars Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge as heroes trying to stop the titular character.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Posts Sultry Photo As Her Romance With John Miller Heats Up

Trying to get John Miller's attention? Jennifer Garner posted a sultry snapshot via Instagram on Monday, May 16. "What a little peanut. 👧🏻 Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us: 📸😇: #HerbRitts💄😇: #PaulStarr💆🏻‍♀️😇: #RayAllington.😘: @kristasmith🖊: @m1keh0gan," the actress, 50, captioned the old school photo. Of course, people loved the throwback. One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly.I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing 🙏 ❤️," while another added, "🔥Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss🔥."A third...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Noah Centineo
Person
Tia
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Pierce Brosnan
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

Willow Smith sparked a major reaction from her fans as she announced a very exciting career moment alongside British artist yungblud. Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a teaser of her music video of brand-new song Memories which sees her don very extreme looks. WATCH: Will...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom#Cardboard#Smilesweetsraccoon
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital after crucial procedure

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson posted a video from his hospital bed, sharing his experience of a colonoscopy. Wearing a hospital gown, Oliver urged his fans to book in too. "I look a little rough, but whatever," he began. "I just finished my colonoscopy. Go do it. It's not that bad." He goes on to explain candid details of the procedure, sharing that it's easy and he's a big fan of propofol, the drug used to sedate patients before the procedure.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares heartbreaking message after sad death – 'Kiss René for me'

Celine Dion has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her former publicist, Francine Chaloult, following her sad death at the age of 82 on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram, the Canadian singer shared a picture showing her sitting next to Francine with her arm around her. Behind them, Celine's late husband René Angélil can be seen holding his wife's hand.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

KK, Popular Indian Singer, Dies at 53

Click here to read the full article. Krishnakumar Kunnath, the Indian singer popularly known as KK, died of a cardiac arrest while performing a concert at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata on Tuesday. He was 53. Known as one of the most versatile singers in the country, KK sang across languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati. After a successful career singing advertising jingles, KK debuted in films in 1996 with Hindi and Telugu-language versions of composer A.R. Rahman’s soundtrack for “Kadal Desam” and for “Maachis,” composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Those soundtracks were hits, followed by the “Strawberry” song...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

438K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy