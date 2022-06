First he heard about the body in the barrel.Next he heard that it was murder.And then Geoffrey Schumacher – along with fellow gangster historians and enthusiasts learning the news coming out of a shrinking Lake Mead – thought of one thing: the mob.“This topic is on the lips of everybody in this town,” Mr Schumacher, vice president of exhibits and programs at Las Vegas’ Mob Museum, tells The Independent. “Anywhere I go – especially me – people want to talk about it and speculate about it.“There’s something about solving an old mystery that appeals to people. And it hearkens back...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 16 DAYS AGO