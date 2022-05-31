ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Cancer screenings like colonoscopies are supposed to be free. Hers cost $2,185

By Michelle Andrews
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

Preventive care, like screening colonoscopies, is supposed to be free of charge to patients under the Affordable Care Act. But some hospitals haven't gotten the memo.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42 (OLD)

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Screening#Colorectal Cancer#Health Plan#Colonoscopies
The Independent

‘Nobody knows how long I’ve got left’: Deborah James moves to hospice care after stopping bowel cancer treatment

BBC podcast host Deborah James has told her followers that she doesn’t know how long she has left after halting treatment for bowel cancer and moving to hospice at home care.The mother-of-two, who hosts the award-winning You, Me And The Big C, told her almost 300,000 Instagram followers that the last six months had been “heartbreaking”, but that she had been surrounded by “so much love” and had “no regrets”.James, 40, was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and since then has regularly posted on social media with posts about her diagnosis and treatments.She wrote on Monday 9 May:...
HEALTH
BGR.com

First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus

Scientists have injected the first human patient with a new cancer-killing virus. The virus, known as Vaxinia, has seen successful tests in animals. However, the true test of its efficacy begins with this new clinical trial. Scientists just injected a human with a cancer-killing virus. It’s easy to hear the...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

The signs of bowel cancer you should be aware of

The award-winning podcaster Deborah James has said she is receiving hospice care for her bowel cancer, stating “nobody knows how long I’ve got left”.The mother-of-two, who hosts the popular You, Me and the Big C podcast, told her Instagram followers on Monday that the last six months had been “heartbreaking”, but that she is “surrounded by love” and had “no regrets”. The 40-year-old was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and has become an advocate for raising awareness about cancer, alongside sharing regular updates about her diagnosis and treatments. She wrote on Monday: “We have tried everything, but my...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Palliative care nurse reveals the one type of person who struggles the most in their dying days - and it relates to thousands of Aussies

Young people who 'live a healthy lifestyle' are most likely to struggle with the idea of death and the process of dying, according to a palliative care nurse. Maryan Bova has been helping people come to terms with their own mortality for 25 years, and says while some people are quick to accept death is upon them others find it very difficult.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
96K+
Followers
9K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy