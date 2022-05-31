ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in Bohemia catalytic converter theft

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who stole a catalytic converter off a car in March.

According to police, the unknown person cut a catalytic converter off of a white 2019 Isuzu that was parked in a parking lot at 1507 Smithtown Ave. in Bohemia on March 30 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.