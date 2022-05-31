ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in Bohemia catalytic converter theft

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who stole a catalytic converter off a car in March.

According to police, the unknown person cut a catalytic converter off of a white 2019 Isuzu that was parked in a parking lot at 1507 Smithtown Ave. in Bohemia on March 30 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

