Clearwater, FL

Memorial Day Tribute at Crest Lake Park (video and photos)

By Kelly Kelly
 4 days ago

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony was held today at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza at Crest Lake Park. The event was hosted by the Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance.

The touching tribute honored U.S. military personnel who died while serving their country.

Special guest speaker Gary King, the author of “The Happiness Formula,” shared his method for creating an extraordinary quality of life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyA7d_0fvUHWYy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oz85D_0fvUHWYy00

The touching ceremony also included a welcome from Robby Grover, invocation by Fr. Bob Swick, Chaplain of the Clearwater Police Department, the posting of colors by Marine Corp Color Guard, a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem by Cierra Reynolds, introduction by Mayor Frank Hibbard, an invitation to take a look at the memorial wall, closing remarks by Marc Norton, and the playing of Taps by SFC Steven Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3PT8_0fvUHWYy00

Also attending were all five Clearwater City Councilmembers – Frank Hibbard, Vice Mayor Kathleen Beckman, David Allbritton, Mark Bunker and Lina Teixeira,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ia0gG_0fvUHWYy00

former councilmembers John Doran and Bill Jonson, City Manager Jon Jennings, Parks Director Jim Halios, and Florida State House Representative Chris Latvala, to name but a few.

To honor your beloved veteran at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza in Crest Lake Park, contact Marc Norton by email at m.norton@tampabayveteransalliance.org or by phone at (727) 240-5358. The cost of a plaque is $200.

The Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to honoring Veterans past, present and future through education, assistance and appreciation. Its mission is to promote American patriotism in the Tampa Bay area and to provide citizens with opportunities to show appreciation and support for veterans and active-duty personnel in the United States military.

Photo Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5oGr_0fvUHWYy00

