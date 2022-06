————— 024 FPUS53 KUNR 312307. .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West. winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest. winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in...