One Dies, Two Hospitalized in 48th Avenue Rollover Crash

POLKTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 4, 2022) – A 33-year-old Nunica man apparently escaped serious injury in a single-vehicle crash west of Coopersville on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Hallmeyer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to State Road near 72nd Avenue around 8:15 PM. That was where the motorist’s eastbound vehicle drifted over the center line, veered off the roadway to the left, collided with several small trees in a yard before crashing into a detached garage behind a residence. A small fire broke out, but it had been brought under control by bystanders.

