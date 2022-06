CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police officers took their daily roll call patrol briefing to the streets on Thursday night, June 2. Platoon C held their meeting on Monterra Silverado Trail to review information from the previous shift of officers before duty and to talk to residents about any concerns they might have in their neighborhood or in general.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO